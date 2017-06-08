VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for OLD HATS, Starring Bill Irwin and David Shiner, Airing on THIRTEEN's THEATER CLOSE-UP

Theater Close-Up - the unique collaboration between THIRTEEN and the large community of New York City area Off-Broadway and regional theaters - presents Tony Award winners Bill Irwin and David Shiner in their award-winning, critically acclaimed production of Old Hats from Signature Theatre, Tuesday, June 13 at 8 p.m. on THIRTEEN, with an encore presentation on early Thursday morning, June 15 at 1:30 a.m. The play will also air Sunday, June 25 at 9 p.m. on WLIW21. The play will be available for streaming in the tri-state area. Watch a trailer for the show below!

Old Hats is created and performed by Irwin and Shiner, with music and lyrics by and featuring Shaina Taub. Signature enjoyed an extended, sold out run of the show in 2013, and brought it back in early 2016. This production reunites the clowns with original director Tina Landau and introduces their songstress and comic foil Taub.

Bill Irwin reunites with fellow clown David Shiner for a new work combining their inimitable magic, slapstick, and hilarity. Using music, technology, and movement, plus other tricks up their respective sleeves, Irwin and Shiner create another wild and remarkable outing of theatre after this dynamic duo's first collaboration, the Broadway hit Fool Moon.

The design team includes G.W. Mercier (Scenic and Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), John Gromada (Sound Design), Wendall K. Harrington (Projection Design), Mike Dobson (Foley Design). David H. Lurie is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Telsey + Company, Will Cantler, CSA.

Theater Close-Up on THIRTEEN has most recently featured The Woodsman recorded at New World Stages, Buried Child from The New Group, Buyer & Cellar from Westport Country Playhouse, and The Originalist captured live onstage at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

Directed for television by David Horn, Old Hats is a production of THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET and Signature Theatre in association with Broadway HD. Mitch Owgang is producer; Bill O'Donnell is series producer; and David Horn is executive producer. Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley are executive producers for Broadway HD. Executive-in-charge for WNET is Neal Shapiro.

