BWW Morning Brief June 12th, 2017 - JULIUS CAESAR in the Park, POST-TONY EXTRAVAGANZA and More!

by BWW News Desk - June 11, 2017

The big day is finally here! Follow along with BroadwayWorld ALL night, while you're glued to CBS on TV for all things Tony Awards.. (more...)

2) One Day More! Complete Guide to BWW's Tonys Coverage - All You Need to Know About the Nominees, Schedule & More!

by BWW Special Coverage - June 11, 2017

It's only a day away! The 71st Annual Tony Awards will air on CBS tomorrow night, June 11 at 8pm and as usual, BroadwayWorld will be your one-stop shop for all things Tonys on Tonys Day, Night and Beyond!. (more...)

3) Ben Platt Confirms That His Voice Is Back After Two Days of Vocal Rest, Will Return to DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Tuesday

by Matt Tamanini - June 11, 2017

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld reported that Tony-nominee Ben Platt had been put on vocal rest as the hectic awards season wound down. The DEAR EVAN HANSEN star tweeted that he was going to take a few performances off in order to be in tip-top shape for the Tony Awards performance.. (more...)

4) Put on Your Sunday Clothes... It's Tonys Day! All You Need to Know About the Nominees, Schedule & More!

by BWW Special Coverage - June 11, 2017

Today is the day! The 71st Annual Tony Awards will air on CBS tonight (...tonight, won't be just any night), June 11 at 8pm and as usual, BroadwayWorld will be your one-stop shop for all things Tonys on Tonys Day, Night and Beyond!. (more...)

5) They're Already Winners... Counting Off the Tony Awards Already Won by the 2017 Nominees!

by BWW News Desk - June 11, 2017

The 2017 Tony nominees are already winners... literally. Before a single Tony Award goes out tonight, this year's nominees already have a whopping 67 Tony Awards between them. Check out who has already won big below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- JULIUS CAESAR (more here) and BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE open Off-Broadway.

- Inside Broadway honors Kate Burton & Ramin Karimloo with its 2017 Broadway Beacon Awards...

- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR kicks off at The Muny.

- And Phillipa Soo headlines Jason Robert Brown's POST-TONY EXTRAVAGANZA!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our photos from last night's Tony Award red carpet arrivals!

#MotivationalMonday: If GREAT COMET's Tony Awards performance doesn't motivate you to blast through this week, we don't know what will!

What we're geeking out over: Seeing Broadway's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA boat ride from all angles!

What we're looking forward to reading: Leslie Odom, Jr.'s first book, titled 'FAILING UP,' out next spring!

What we're looking forward to watching: Broadway's FALSETTOS - in movie theaters next month and on PBS this fall!

Social Butterfly: This Tweet, among the many great moments from last night's Tonys coverage!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

