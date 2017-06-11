They're Already Winners... Counting Off the Tony Awards Already Won by the 2017 Nominees!

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

The 2017 Tony nominees are already winners... literally. Before a single Tony Award goes out tonight, this year's nominees already have a whopping 67 Tony Awards between them. Check out who has already won big below!

Natasha Katz- A Long Day's Journey Into Night (2016), An American in Paris (2015), The Glass Menagerie (2014), Once (2012), The Coast of Utopia (2007), Aida (2000)

Catherine Zuber- The King and I (2015), The Royal Family (2010), South Pacific (2008), The Coast of Utopia (2007), Awake and Sing! (2006), The Light in the Pizza (2005)

Jerry Zaks- Guys and Dolls (1992), Six Degrees of Separation (1991), Lend Me a Tenor (1989), The House of Blue Leaves (1986)

Santo Loquasto- Grand Hotel (1990), Cafe Crown (1989), The Cherry Orchard (1977)



Howell Binkley- Hamilton (2016), Jersey Boys (2006)

Andy Blankenbuehler- Hamilton (2016), In the Heights (2008)

Christian Borle- Something Rotten (2015), Peter and the Starcatcher (2012)

Christine Ebersole- Grey Gardens (2007), 42nd Street (2001)

Jennifer Ehle- The Coast of Utopia (2007), The Real Thing (2000)

Donald Holder- South Pacific (2008), The Lion King (1998)

James Earl Jones- Fences (1987), The Great White Hope (1969)

Kevin Kline- The Pirates of Penzance (1981), On the Twentieth Century (1978)

Alex Lacamoire- Hamilton (2016), In the Heights (2008)

Nathan Lane- The Producers (2001), A Funny Thing Happened... (1996)

Patti LuPone- Gypsy (2008), Evita (1980)

David Hyde Pierce- Isabelle Stevenson Award (2010), Curtains (2007)

Jennifer Tipton- Jerome Robbins' Broadway (1989), The Cherry Orchard (1977)

Michael Yeargan- South Pacific (2006), The Light in the Piazza (2005)

Christopher Akerlind- The Light in the Piazza (2005)

Linda Cho- A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (2014)

Peter Darling- Billy Elliot (2009)

Bill Elliott- An American in Paris (2015)

David Gallo- The Drowsy Chaperone (2006)

Sam Gold- Fun Home (2015)

Jane Greenwood- Lifetime Achievement (2014)

Susan Hilferty- Wicked (2004)

Larry Hochman- The Book of Mormon (2011)

Jayne Houdyshell- The Humans (2016)

Rob Howell- Matilda (2013)

Jefferson Mays- I Am My Own Wife (2004)

Bette Midler- Special Award (1974)

Cynthia Nixon- Rabbit Hole (2006)

Ruben Santiago-Hudson- Seven Guitars (1996)

Bartlett Sher- South Pacific (2008)

Daniel Sullivan- Proof (2001)

Matthew Warchus- God of Carnage (2009)

Paloma Young- Peter and the Starcatcher (2012)

David Zinn- The Humans (2016)

Grand Total: 67 Tony Awards!

