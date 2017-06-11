They're Already Winners... Counting Off the Tony Awards Already Won by the 2017 Nominees!
The 2017 Tony nominees are already winners... literally. Before a single Tony Award goes out tonight, this year's nominees already have a whopping 67 Tony Awards between them. Check out who has already won big below!
Natasha Katz- A Long Day's Journey Into Night (2016), An American in Paris (2015), The Glass Menagerie (2014), Once (2012), The Coast of Utopia (2007), Aida (2000)
Catherine Zuber- The King and I (2015), The Royal Family (2010), South Pacific (2008), The Coast of Utopia (2007), Awake and Sing! (2006), The Light in the Pizza (2005)
Jerry Zaks- Guys and Dolls (1992), Six Degrees of Separation (1991), Lend Me a Tenor (1989), The House of Blue Leaves (1986)
Santo Loquasto- Grand Hotel (1990), Cafe Crown (1989), The Cherry Orchard (1977)
Howell Binkley- Hamilton (2016), Jersey Boys (2006)
Andy Blankenbuehler- Hamilton (2016), In the Heights (2008)
Christian Borle- Something Rotten (2015), Peter and the Starcatcher (2012)
Christine Ebersole- Grey Gardens (2007), 42nd Street (2001)
Jennifer Ehle- The Coast of Utopia (2007), The Real Thing (2000)
Donald Holder- South Pacific (2008), The Lion King (1998)
James Earl Jones- Fences (1987), The Great White Hope (1969)
Kevin Kline- The Pirates of Penzance (1981), On the Twentieth Century (1978)
Alex Lacamoire- Hamilton (2016), In the Heights (2008)
Nathan Lane- The Producers (2001), A Funny Thing Happened... (1996)
Patti LuPone- Gypsy (2008), Evita (1980)
David Hyde Pierce- Isabelle Stevenson Award (2010), Curtains (2007)
Jennifer Tipton- Jerome Robbins' Broadway (1989), The Cherry Orchard (1977)
Michael Yeargan- South Pacific (2006), The Light in the Piazza (2005)
Christopher Akerlind- The Light in the Piazza (2005)
Linda Cho- A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (2014)
Peter Darling- Billy Elliot (2009)
Bill Elliott- An American in Paris (2015)
David Gallo- The Drowsy Chaperone (2006)
Sam Gold- Fun Home (2015)
Jane Greenwood- Lifetime Achievement (2014)
Susan Hilferty- Wicked (2004)
Larry Hochman- The Book of Mormon (2011)
Jayne Houdyshell- The Humans (2016)
Rob Howell- Matilda (2013)
Jefferson Mays- I Am My Own Wife (2004)
Bette Midler- Special Award (1974)
Cynthia Nixon- Rabbit Hole (2006)
Ruben Santiago-Hudson- Seven Guitars (1996)
Bartlett Sher- South Pacific (2008)
Daniel Sullivan- Proof (2001)
Matthew Warchus- God of Carnage (2009)
Paloma Young- Peter and the Starcatcher (2012)
David Zinn- The Humans (2016)
Grand Total: 67 Tony Awards!