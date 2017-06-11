VIDEO: Josh Groban & Cast of 'GREAT COMET' Perform on THE TONYS

Josh Groban and the cast of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 performed on tonight's TONY AWARDS. Watch the appearance below! The musical received 12 Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical: Dave Malloy, Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Dave Malloy, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Josh Groban, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Denee Benton, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lucas Steele, Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Mimi Lien, Best Costume Design of a Musical: PALOMA Young, Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Bradley King, Best Direction of a Musical: Rachel Chavkin, Best Choreography: Sam Pinkleton and Best Orchestrations: Dave Malloy.

Natasha, Pierre & THE GREAT COMET of 1812 stars multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban in his Broadway debut. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace, this "vibrant, thrillingly imagined new musical" (The New York Times) is "stunning and blazingly original" (Entertainment Weekly) and brings us just inches from Tolstoy's brash young lovers as they light up Moscow in a "heaven-sent fireball" (The New York Times) of romance and passion.

Natasha is a beautiful ingenue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiance Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre (Groban), the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

