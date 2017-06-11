Stephanie J. Block Confirms on BWW Red Carpet Live-stream that FALSETTOS is Coming to PBS this October

On BroadwayWorld's Tony Awards red carpet live-stream, Tony-nominee Stephanie J. Block confirmed to our Ben Cameron that the Tony-nominated revival of FALSETTOS will be broadcast on PBS this October.

Check out the video of Block and other Broadway stars below. And stay tuned to BroadwayWorld, as there just might be more FALSETTOS related news coming around the corner!



This production of Falsettos marks a happy reunion for producer and Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater André Bishop, composer/lyricist William Finn, and playwright/director James Lapine. In 1981, while Artistic Director ofPlaywrights Horizons, Bishop produced Finn and Lapine's new one-act musical March of the Falsettos in the theater's second floor 75-seat space. The story of a gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer. Marvin's wife Trina, son Jason, and their psychiatrist Mendel, March of the Falsettos was a critical success, described by The New York Times as "a musical find." It eventually moved to Playwrights Horizons' larger downstairs theater for an extended engagement before enjoying a long run Off-Broadway at what was then known as the Westside Arts Theatre.

Fast forward to 1990, when a second new musical by Finn and Lapine, Falsettoland, opened at Playwrights Horizons. A continuation of the story of Marvin and his extended family in the early days of the AIDS crisis,Falsettoland repeated the success of its predecessor with rave reviews and a move to the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

In 1992, the two one-act musicals were combined into one and opened on Broadway asFalsettos.Falsettos ran for over a year at the John Golden Theatre and won Tony Awards for Finn's score and Finn and Lapine's book.

Below, check out a sneak peek of "Unlikely Lovers," performed by Borle, Rannells, Wolfe and Thoms.

