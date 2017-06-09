Leslie Odom, Jr. Signs Book Deal with Macmillan, Release Set for March 2018

Tony Award Winning actor Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton) will publish his first book with Macmillan imprint Feiwel & Friends. FAILING UP: HOW TO RISE ABOVE, DO BETTER, AND NEVER STOP LEARNING is an inspirational book offering guidance and encouragement for readers of all ages on the cusp of something big. FAILING UP will be on sale March 27, 2018.

Leslie Odom, Jr. burst on the scene in 2015, originating the role of Aaron Burr in the phenomenon Broadway musical Hamilton. Since then, he has performed for sold-out audiences, sang for the Obamas at the White House, and won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

But before Hamilton, Odom, Jr. put in years of hard work as a singer and actor, from debuting on Broadway in Rent at the age of seventeen to attending Carnegie Mellon University's prestigious School of Drama, where he graduated with honors, to landing the role of a lifetime. Along the way, Odom, Jr. faced rejection and learned how to use those negative experiences to become a stronger and more confident performer.

"I'm excited to share the lessons that've helped me most along the way" says Odom, Jr. "Feiwel & Friends has offered me the golden opportunity to fall on my face once again and I happily accept."

Written in the style of a commencement speech, FAILING UP brings together what Odom, Jr. has learned in life so far, tapping into universal themes of starting something new, following your passions, discovering your own potential, and surrounding yourself with the right people.

"Of course we are huge fans," says Jean Feiwel, Senior VP and Publisher at Macmillan Children's Publishing Group. "But more to the point, Leslie is sincerely and passionately dedicated to work that inspires, entertains and does good in the world. We are proud to publish FAILING UP!"

Kat Brzozowski at Feiwel & Friends acquired the book and CAA represented Odom, Jr.

Photo credit: Christopher Boudewyns

