THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

VIDEO: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Is Inside Your Mind in New 360-Degree Video

Jun. 9, 2017  

Experience the title song from Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera from all angles with this new 360-degree video!

One of the most successful stage productions of all-time, the New York production of PHANTOM recently celebrated 29 Years - an unprecedented feat achieved by no other Broadway show. The Broadway production has played more than 12,000 performances to more than 17.5 million people at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street). The Phantom of the Opera has been Broadway's longest-running show for over a decade and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

VIDEO: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Is Inside Your Mind in New 360-Degree Video
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Broadway's Got You Babe: Cher Bio-Musical to Land on Broadway in 2018
  • Jessica Grove, Jennifer Cody, Jason Graae, Zonya Love and More Complete 2017 Music Circus Season Casting
  • Breaking: Who Will Perform at the 2017 Tony Awards? List Announced!
  • Sara Bareilles, Glenn Close, Sutton Foster, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More to Appear at 71st Annual Tony Awards
  • PHOTOS: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda in MARY POPPINS RETURNS + More Details Revealed!
  • Photo Flash: First Look at the Broadway-Bound ROMAN HOLIDAY!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com