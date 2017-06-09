VIDEO: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Is Inside Your Mind in New 360-Degree Video

Experience the title song from Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera from all angles with this new 360-degree video!

One of the most successful stage productions of all-time, the New York production of PHANTOM recently celebrated 29 Years - an unprecedented feat achieved by no other Broadway show. The Broadway production has played more than 12,000 performances to more than 17.5 million people at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street). The Phantom of the Opera has been Broadway's longest-running show for over a decade and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

