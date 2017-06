One Day More! Complete Guide to BWW's Tonys Coverage - All You Need to Know About the Nominees, Schedule & More!

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

Best Play

A Doll's House, Part 2, Author: Lucas Hnath

Indecent, Author: Paula Vogel

Oslo, Author: J.T. Rogers

Sweat, Author: Lynn Nottage



Best Musical

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Groundhog Day The Musical

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812



Best Book of a Musical

Come From Away, Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson

Groundhog Day The Musical, Danny Rubin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Come From Away, Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Dear Evan Hansen, Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Groundhog Day The Musical, Music & Lyrics: Tim Minchin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Music & Lyrics: Dave Malloy



Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson's Jitney

Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

Six Degrees of Separation



Best Revival of a Musical

Falsettos

Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Chris Cooper, A Doll's House, Part 2

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Jefferson Mays, Oslo



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day The Musical

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon



Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo

Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller's The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson's Jitney



Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll's House, Part 2

Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Condola Rashad, A Doll's House, Part 2

Michelle Wilson, Sweat





Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos



Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia



Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Gallo, August Wilson's Jitney

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Michael Yeargan, Oslo



Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day The Musical

David Korins, War Paint

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!



Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson's Jitney

David Zinn, A Doll's House, Part 2



Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Catherine Zuber, War Paint



Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Jane Cox, August Wilson's Jitney

Donald Holder, Oslo

Jennifer Tipton, A Doll's House, Part 2





Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley, Come From Away

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen



Best Direction of a Play

Sam Gold, A Doll's House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Jitney

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent



Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day The Musical

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!



Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day The Musical

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812



Best Orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

* * *

Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-competitive Categories

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

James Earl Jones

Special Tony Award

Gareth Fry & Pete Malkin, Sound Designers for The Encounter

Regional Theatre Tony Award

Dallas Theater Center, Dallas, TX

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Baayork Lee

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Nina Lannan

Alan Wasser



Tony Nominations by Production

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - 12

Hello, Dolly! - 10

Dear Evan Hansen - 9

A Doll's House, Part 2 - 8

Come From Away - 7

Groundhog Day The Musical - 7

Oslo - 7

August Wilson's Jitney - 6

Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes - 6

Falsettos - 5

War Paint - 4

Indecent - 3

Present Laughter - 3

Sweat - 3

Anastasia - 2

Bandstand - 2

The Front Page - 2

Miss Saigon - 2

Six Degrees of Separation - 2

Arthur Miller's The Price - 1

The Glass Menagerie - 1

Heisenberg - 1

Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical - 1

The Play That Goes Wrong - 1

The Present - 1

