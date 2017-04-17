JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR's Full Company Has 'Heaven on Their Minds' at The Muny

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUNY

The Muny announced today its ensemble and design teams for Jesus Christ Superstar, the opening production of its 99th season. Performance dates are set for June 12-18.

"As they said in Spinal Tap, 'This one goes to 11'," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "This is a company exploding with passion and talent, and I can't wait to see them take on this contemporary musical masterpiece."

Rounding out the principal cast is Nicholas Ward (Caiaphas) joined by an electric ensemble including AnnEliza Canning-Skinner, Susie Carroll, Andrew Chappelle, Kayla Davion, Zach Erhardt, Atiauna Grant, Phillip Johnson-Richardson, Sean Harrison Jones, Jose Luis Lopez, Gabriella Mancuso, Brianna Mercado, Fergie Philippe, Shelby Ringdahl, Akilah Sailers, Maria Cristina Slye, Daryl Tofa and Voltaire Wade-Green. The company will also be joined by the Muny kid and teen youth ensembles.

They join the previously announced Bryce Ryness (Jesus of Nazareth), Constantine Maroulis (Judas Iscariot), Christopher Sieber (King Herod), Ciara Renée (Mary Magdalene), Ben Davis (Pontius Pilate) and Mykal Kilgore (Annas).

A robust design team helms this production with scenic design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Leah J. Loukas, with production stage manager Cody Renard Richard.

As previously announced, direction is by Gordon Greenberg, with choreography by Jon Rua and music direction by Colin Welford.

Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Jesus Christ Superstar depicts the last week of Jesus' life entirely through song. This 1970s cultural phenomenon unveils the trials and tribulations between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, the disciples and a turbulent Roman Empire. Considered Broadway's first rock opera, this Muny production is guaranteed to earn your praise.

Season tickets are available now. Single tickets will be available beginning May 8, 2017. For more information, visit muny.org/jesus-christ-superstar.

The seven shows in the 2017 Muny season are: Jesus Christ Superstar (June 12-18), Disney's The Little Mermaid (June 20-29), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (July 5-11), All Shook Up (July 13-19), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (July 21-27), A Chorus Line (July 29-August 4), and Newsies (August 7-13).

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, we produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 350,000 theatregoers over our nine-week season. Now celebrating 99 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.

