Phillipa Soo to Headline Jason Robert Brown's POST-TONY EXTRAVAGANZA at SubCulture

Jason Robert Brown is hosting his 3rd Annual POST-TONY EXTRAVAGANZA with Amelie's Phillipa Soo on Monday, June 12 at 8 p.m. at SubCulture.

This year's special guest is the amazing Phillipa Soo, star of Hamilton, The Great Comet, and this year's gorgeous Amélie.

The "whole hog" lineup will feature the legendary Caucasian Rhythm Kings, horn section, backup singers, calf roping, fried Twinkies, the Tilt-A-Whirl, 14 dental hygienists, an actual hunchback, and Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on cello.

Ticket information is right here. Hurry - the event is almost sold out!

Phillipa Soo received a Tony nomination for her performance in Broadway's Hamilton, in which she also appeared in the original Off-Broadway production. She starred in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 in its Ars Nova world premiere and in Amelie at the Ahmanson Theatre before Broadway. Among her regional credits are The School for Wives (Two River Theatre) and A Little Night Music (Berkshire Theatre Group).

JASON ROBERT BROWN is the ultimate multi-hyphenate - composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director and performer - best known for his dazzling scores to several of the most renowned musicals of his generation, including The Bridges of Madison County, for which Jason received the 2014 Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Orchestrations; the seminal chamber musical The Last Five Years, now a feature film starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan; his debut song cycle Songs for a New World; and Parade, winner of the 1999 Best Score Tony. The New York Times refers to Jason as "a leading member of a new generation of composers who embody high hopes for the American musical."

His other musicals include Honeymoon In Vegas and 13, a film version of which is currently in development. His "novel symphony" The Trumpet of the Swan has been performed by the National Symphony Orchestra and around the world. Jason conducted Parade at Avery Fisher Hall in an all-star concert performance in February, 2015, and he is in the midst of recording a followup to his solo album, Wearing Someone Else's Clothes. His sold-out series of concerts at the Abrons Arts Center in 2012 yielded a television special and accompanying album, Jason Robert Brown In Concert With Anika Noni Rose.

Jason studied composition at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., with Samuel Adler, Christopher Rouse, and Joseph Schwantner. He lives with his wife, composer Georgia Stitt, and their daughters in New York City. Jason is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild and the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 & 47. Visit him on the web at www.jasonrobertbrown.com.

