Photo Coverage: 2017 Tony Award Red Carpet Arrivals- Part 1
The stars are shining on tonight's red carpet, and BroadwayWorld's got a first look - check out the first batch of arrivals below, including Baayork Lee, Steven Levenson and more!
Photos by Walter McBride
Tony Awards Red Carpet
Jay Manuel
Casey Cott
Jordan Roth
Jordan Roth
Jordan Roth
Michael Greif and Guest
Michael Greif
Larry Hochman
David Zinn
Denis Arndt
Steven Levenson and Guest
Steven Levenson
Jessica Rose and Corey Brunish
Keltie Knight
Baayork Lee and Guest
Baayork Lee
Jennifer Tipton
David Henry Hwang
Erich Bergen