BWW Morning Brief February 27th, 2017 - WAKEY, WAKEY, THE PENITENT, Roundabout Gala and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2017

Page Six reports that the smash hit star has been enjoying pre-Oscar events in Hollywood. (more...)

2) Bill Paxton Passes Away Age 61 Following Complications from Surgery

by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2017

NBC New York is reporting that actor Bill Paxton (TWISTER, TITANIC) has passed away following complications from surgery. He was 61.. (more...)

3) BWW Interview: Marc Kudisch Talks BILLIONS, Changing Landscape of Theatre and Television

by Matt Tamanini - February 26, 2017

Anyone familiar with the career of three-time Tony-nominee Marc Kudisch knows two things about him; 1) he is one of the most talented stage actors of his generation, and 2) he is as passionate as he is talented. Despite more than two decades of success on the New York stage, including 13 Broadway and seven Off-Broadway shows, countless readings, benefits, and concerts, and additional regional productions, the actor has been popping up on television much more frequently recently. Partly by choice, and partly because of the evolving landscapes of theatre and television, Kudisch has consciously made on-screen roles more a part of his plan in recent years, in fact, he begins an explosive Season 2 arc on Showtime's BILLIONS tonight as the new Axe Capital corporate therapist, Dr. Gus. BILLIONS airs on Sundays at 10p/9c.. (more...)

4) BWW Feature: Building FENCES - A Journey From Stage To Screen and the Legacy of August Wilson

by Jeffrey Walker - February 26, 2017

From the Broadway stage to the Pulitzer Prize, back to Broadway, and now as a film adaptation with four Oscar nominations, FENCES has riveted audiences for more than 30 years. The film, directed by and starring Denzel Washington, is nominated for Best Picture, with Washington and Viola Davis nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress. The fourth nomination is for the drama's original playwright August Wilson for Best Adapted Screenplay. Wilson died in 2005. Wilson left behind an indelible legacy of dramatic work, having penned the ambitious American Century Cycle of ten plays focusing on the African-American experience in the 20th century.. (more...)

5) Backstage with Richard Ridge: Broadway's Newest Stars, Michael Xavier & Siobhan Dillon, Talk Navigating SUNSET BOULEVARD

by Backstage With Richard Ridge - February 26, 2017

Two of Broadway's newest stars come straight from the West End, where they've been navigating the twisting, frenzied SUNSET BOULEVARD, which opened earlier this month at the Palace Theatre. Michael Xavier and Siobhan Dillon, who star opposite Glenn Close in her triumphant return to the musical, met with Richard Ridge to open up about their famous co-star, their relationship on stage, and so much more!. (more...)

Today's (Chock-Full) Call Sheet:

- The cast of 'GREAT COMET' performs in concert this evening at 54 Below.

- DLDF honors HAMILTON for the cast's speech to Mike Pence, and DGA fetes Rajiv Joseph.

- A.J. Shively leads a reading of CONRACK, while Zachary Levi headlines a reading of STAND. UP. at the Vineyard, and Theresa Rebeck's THE WAY OF THE WORLD gets a reading at Red Bull...

- Will Eno's WAKEY, WAKEY opens at Signature Theatre, David Mamet's THE PENITENT bows at the Atlantic, and Ken Urban's NIBBLER premieres Off-Broadway.

- And Roundabout Theatre Company hosts its starry 2017 gala tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Go inside 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK's opening night with our amazing team!

#MotivationalMonday: Here's a little boost to help you cross those dreams off your bucket list!

Watch: Seth Rogen and Michael J. Fox sing 'Hamilton' at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/tGchPnCVLY - Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

What we're geeking out over: President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia's visit to THE PRICE on Broadway on Friday night...

We are so honored to have had President @BarackObama in our theater this evening for #ThePriceBway! ??: @brugli pic.twitter.com/62jNnC0FMX - Roundabout Theatre (@RTC_NYC) February 25, 2017

What we're watching (and listening to): John Legend performing Pasek & Paul's Oscar-winning songs from LA LA LAND! (And check out the full list of 2017 Oscar winners.)

Social Butterfly: A big congrats to Patina Miller and her husband, who are expecting their first child!

And then there were three...?????? We are over the moon ???#babyontheway A post shared by patinamiller (@patinamiller) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Debra Monk, who turns 68 today!

Debra Monk last starred on Broadway in THE CHERRY ORCHARD. Before that, she took the stage in CURTAINS, AH, WILDERNESS!, STEEL PIER, CHICAGO, COMPANY, PICNIC, REDWOOD CURTAIN, NICK & NORA and more. She also wrote the music & lyrics to PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES. Among her film credits are PRELUDE TO A KISS, THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, IN & OUT, THE MUSIC MAN, THE PRODUCERS and more, with TV appearances on MERCY STREET, MOZART IN THE JUNGLE, NYPD BLUE and more.

Debra Monk

Photo by Walter McBride

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles