Jane Krakowski, Kelli O'Hara & More Will Perform at Roundabout Spring Gala

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) presents its annual 2017 Spring Gala "Act II: Setting the Stage for Roundabout's Future" on Monday, February 27, 2017 in the Grand Ballroom of the Waldorf Astoria (301 Park Avenue, NYC). The evening will honor legendary four-time Tony-winning stage and film actor Frank Langella with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre and Leonard Tow, Founder & Chairman of The Tow Foundation, with the Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. Acclaimed actor Bryan Cranston will present the award to friend and colleague, Frank Langella. Roundabout Underground alum Jenny Rachel Weiner will present the award to Leonard Tow.

Roundabout Theatre Company's 2017 Spring Gala will begin at 7:00PM with the Robards Award presentation along with dinner and a live auction, followed by an all-star musical performance directed by seven-time Tony nominee Scott Ellis.

The celebration will feature performances by Will Chase, Santino Fontana, Nikki M. James, Jane Krakowski, Kristolyn Lloyd, Constantine Maroulis, Andrea Martin, Ingrid Michaelson, Kelli O'Hara, Betsy Wolfe and many more plus a surprise finale! The evening will also include appearances by Alec Baldwin, Bryan Cranston, Steven Levenson, Kate Walsh and a number of beloved Roundabout alumni who will attend to support the next fifty years of Roundabout.

Internationally renowned stage and screen actor Frank Langella will be honored for his unparalleled career spanning more than a half century. A longtime friend of Roundabout and star of many productions, four-time Tony-winner, Mr. Langella, has appeared in the acclaimed stagings of Man and Boy, A Man for All Seasons, Strindberg's The Father, Cyrano de Bergerac and The Tempest.

Through The Tow Foundation, Dr. Leonard Tow has been active with Roundabout since 2013 helping to underwrite programs that support Roundabout Underground playwrights and a partnership with Columbia University, Columbia@Roundabout.

The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre is named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. It is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both Roundabout and the theatre world.

Gala Chairs Bill Damaschke and John McILwee, Tom and Jeanne Hagerty, and Johannes (Johs) Worsoe, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Vice Chairs Bank of America, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Roxanne and Scott Bok, Michael T. Cohen, Colliers International NY LLC, Sylvia Golden, Kiendl and John Gordon, Tom and Kitty Patterson Kempner, Stephanie and Ron Kramer, Lisa and Gregg Rechler, Janet and Marvin Rosen, Beryl Snyder and Steven Trost, Jonathan Sobel and Marcia Dunn, Diane and Tom Tuft.

Auction Chair Sylvia Golden. Auction Committee Wendy Barker and Randi Leeds. Executive Producer Sydney Beers.

Support Levels

Tickets:

$10,000 Leadership Ticket

(includes private cocktail party with Roundabout artists, seat at the dinner and performance) $5,000 Producer's Circle Single Ticket

(includes private cocktail party with Roundabout artists, seating at the dinner and performance) $3,500 Underwriter Single Ticket

(includes private cocktail party with Roundabout artists, seating at the dinner and performance) $2,500 Patron Single Ticket

(includes dinner and performance).

Tables:

$100,000 Gala Leadership Table

(includes private cocktail party with Roundabout artists, premiere table of 10 for dinner and performance, and opportunity to have an artist join you at your table)



$50,000 Producer's Circle Table

(includes private cocktail party with Roundabout artists, VIP table of ten for dinner and performance, and opportunity to have an artist join you at your table)



$35,000 Underwriter Table

(includes private cocktail party with Roundabout artists, preferred table of ten for dinner and performance, and opportunity to have an artist join you at your table)



$25,000 Benefactor Table

(includes, private cocktail party with Roundabout artists, priority table of ten for dinner and performance)

To purchase tickets to Roundabout's 2017 Spring Gala contact: Lane Hosmer, 212-719-9393 x312

For more information: www.roudabouttheatre.org/gala

Underwriter ticket buyers and above are also invited to a private cocktail party with guest artists and VIPs at 6:00pm.

The gala creative team will feature Patrick Vaccariello (Musical Director), David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Shannon Slaton (Sound Design), John Barrett (Hair and Makeup), Jason Sparks (Choreographer), Clothing provided by THEIA.

All proceeds from the 2017 Spring Gala benefit Roundabout Theatre Company's New Play Initiative and Education programs. There is also an online auction leading up to the gala on biddingforgood.com.

Roundabout's New Play Initiative cultivates new work by gifted playwrights at all stages of their careers through a three-pronged approach consisting of commissioning new works; developmental readings and workshops; and productions of new works through our Roundabout Underground program and our mainstage productions. Since 1995, Roundabout has commissioned 36 playwrights, conducted developmental readings and workshops of more than 173 new works, produced 10 Roundabout Underground productions, 60 productions of new works, and employed over 5,000 artists across all aspects of the New Play Initiative.

During the 2015-16 Season, Education at Roundabout served over 35,000 students and adults throughout all five boroughs of New York City and around the country. The program connects with students, teachers and patrons through customized school partnerships, residency programs, mentorships and workshops in the practice of professional theatrical skills, professional development workshops, internships, apprenticeships, backstage tours, talkbacks and pre-show workshops. The education program provides over 18,000 free and highly subsidized tickets annually. For each Roundabout production, Education also creates Upstage guides, which include interviews, contextual information, teacher resources and activities, and presents a post-show Lecture Series hosted by Education dramaturg Ted Sod and featuring a distinguished artist, scholar, historian or critic. roundabouttheatre.org/education

