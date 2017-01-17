'GREAT COMET' Cast to Perform Original Music, Covers at Feinstein's/54 Below
Here's to happiness, freedom, and life!
For one night only, the cast of Broadway's Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 leaves the world of 19th-century Russia and comes together for a night of songs, stories, and celebration at Feinstein's/54 Below. Join this eclectic collection of multi-talented artists for a dazzling evening filled with a wide variety of their original music (and some favorite covers).
Produced by Philip Romano, the cast of 'THE GREAT COMET' will perform on Monday, February 27 at 7 p.m. at Feinstein's/54 Below. Visit www.54Below.com/comet for tickets and more information.
Featuring:
Sumayya Ali (Ensemble/Violin)
Brittain Ashford (Sonya)
Courtney Bassett (Ensemble, u/s Mary)
Gelsey Bell (Mary/Opera Singer/Maidservant)
Josh Canfield (Ensemble, u/s Anatole)
Kennedy Caughell (Swing)
Nick Choksi (Dolokhov)
Ken Clark (Ensemble)
Erica Dorfler (Ensemble)
Lulu Fall (Ensemble, u/s Hélène, Marya D)
Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Ensemble, u/s Sonya, Mary)
Nick Gaswirth (Ensemble, u/s Pierre, Balaga)
Alex Gibson (Ensemble)
Brad Giovanine (Swing)
Billy Joe Kiessling (Ensemble/Viola)
Mary Spencer Knapp (Ensemble/Accordion)
Blaine Krauss (Swing, u/s Anatole)
Andrew Mayer (Ensemble/Violin)
Grace McLean (Marya D.)
Azudi Onyejekwe (Ensemble/Fight Captain, u/s Dolokhov)
Mary Page Nance (Swing)
Shoba Narayan (Swing, u/s Natasha)
Paul Pinto (Balaga/Servant/Opera Singer)
Pearl Rhein (Ensemble/Viola)
Heath Saunders (Ensemble, u/s Pierre, Balaga)
Scott Stangland (Pierre Standby)
Cathryn Wake (Ensemble/Clarinet)
Lauren Zakrin (Assistant Dance Captain/Ensemble, u/s Natasha)
... and more!