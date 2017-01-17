'GREAT COMET' Cast to Perform Original Music, Covers at Feinstein's/54 Below

Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Here's to happiness, freedom, and life!

For one night only, the cast of Broadway's Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 leaves the world of 19th-century Russia and comes together for a night of songs, stories, and celebration at Feinstein's/54 Below. Join this eclectic collection of multi-talented artists for a dazzling evening filled with a wide variety of their original music (and some favorite covers).

Produced by Philip Romano, the cast of 'THE GREAT COMET' will perform on Monday, February 27 at 7 p.m. at Feinstein's/54 Below. Visit www.54Below.com/comet for tickets and more information.

Featuring:

Sumayya Ali (Ensemble/Violin)

Brittain Ashford (Sonya)

Courtney Bassett (Ensemble, u/s Mary)

Gelsey Bell (Mary/Opera Singer/Maidservant)

Josh Canfield (Ensemble, u/s Anatole)

Kennedy Caughell (Swing)

Nick Choksi (Dolokhov)

Ken Clark (Ensemble)

Erica Dorfler (Ensemble)

Lulu Fall (Ensemble, u/s Hélène, Marya D)

Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Ensemble, u/s Sonya, Mary)

Nick Gaswirth (Ensemble, u/s Pierre, Balaga)

Alex Gibson (Ensemble)

Brad Giovanine (Swing)

Billy Joe Kiessling (Ensemble/Viola)

Mary Spencer Knapp (Ensemble/Accordion)

Blaine Krauss (Swing, u/s Anatole)

Andrew Mayer (Ensemble/Violin)

Grace McLean (Marya D.)

Azudi Onyejekwe (Ensemble/Fight Captain, u/s Dolokhov)

Mary Page Nance (Swing)

Shoba Narayan (Swing, u/s Natasha)

Paul Pinto (Balaga/Servant/Opera Singer)

Pearl Rhein (Ensemble/Viola)

Heath Saunders (Ensemble, u/s Pierre, Balaga)

Scott Stangland (Pierre Standby)

Cathryn Wake (Ensemble/Clarinet)

Lauren Zakrin (Assistant Dance Captain/Ensemble, u/s Natasha)

... and more!

