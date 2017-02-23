BRIGHT STAR's A.J. Shively to Lead Reading of New Musical CONRACK at York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and the preservation of musical gems from the past, in association with Quill Entertainment Company, as part of its acclaimed Developmental Reading Series, will present the staged reading of the new musical Conrack, based on the novel The Water Is Wide by Pat Conroy, with music by Lee Pockriss, book by Granville Wyche Burgess, lyrics by Anne Croswell, additional music by Doug Katsaros, and additional lyrics by Granville Wyche Burgess.

The developmental reading will play two performances only, on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (619 Lexington Avenue, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).

Directed by Stuart Ross (the York's Enter Laughing), and with music direction by Eric Svejcar (The York's Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill), the 14-member cast will feature A.J. Shively (Bright Star) as Pat Conroy, Tony Award nominee Ernestine Jackson (Raisin, the York's Storyville) as Sunday Kate,Tony Award nominee Vivian Reed (Bubbling Brown Sugar) as Edna, Ashley Blanchet (Beautiful) as Jackie, Darlesia Cearcy (The Color Purple) as Mrs. Brown, Erick Devine (Ragtime) as Dr. Henry Piedmont, Lance Roberts (Sunset Boulevard, the York's Saturday Night) as Quik Fella, Dwany Guzman(Annie) as Prophet, Jordan Hall as Richard, Arica Himmel (The Layover) as Anna, Wayne Pretlow (Kiss Me, Kate) as Sam, DeAndre Sevon (Runaways)as Top Cat, Casey Watkins as Cindy Lou, and Madison Zamor (August Rush) as Mary.

Conrack is based on Pat Conroy's real-life story of teaching on a remote South Carolina island, where he encounters a by-the-book principal and children who can hardly read. A determined group of grandparents and the children's own pluck pull him through-until he's fired and must learn the value of letting go of the ones you love. William A. Henry III at Time Magazine had this to share, "A show of charm and polish, heartstring-tugging and hugely likable - every society needs such do-gooders (Conrack) to come to the rescue, working for the common good with uncommon goodwill."

The readings are open to the public with a $10.00 advance reservation fee for each reading (Complimentary for York Theatre's Plus Members; $5 for York Theatre Members). Reservations can also be made on the day of the reading (pending availability) for a suggested $5.00 donation in person at the box office.

The creative team includes Producer Granville Wyche Burgess, Producing Consultant Jonathan Stuart Cerullo, Associate Producer Alex Gold, Production Stage Manager Jack Gianino, and Casting Director Geoff Josselson.

The York's Developmental Reading Series presents over 30 readings and workshops of new musicals by emerging and established authors throughout the year, a vital part of the writing process. The strong commitment to developing new work is an important part of what makes the York unique in the musical theatre community. The series serves as an incubator for shows to be considered for Mainstage productions, thus serving the York's unique mission of taking new musicals through the complete development process to full production. Projects developed through the series have included Broadway's Avenue Q and In Transit and the York's Cagney and Mark Felt, Superstar.

York Theatre Company offers the York! Membership Program, an exclusive membership package for as low as $75.00-with elite benefits that includes a 30% discount on tickets to York Theatre Productions, exclusive member pre-sale opportunities, 50% off on all lobby concessions, 20% off on all lobby merchandise, in addition to special member-only receptions. The York also offers a York Plus! Membership Program with additional perks, including complimentary tickets to Mainstage productions and invites to several VIP-only presentations throughout the season. For additional information, visit www.yorktheatre.org.

The York Theatre Company is the only theatre in New York City-and one of very few in the world-dedicated to developing and fully producing new musicals and preserving neglected, notable shows from the past. For over four decades, York's intimate, imaginative style of producing both original and classic musicals has resulted in critical acclaim and recognition from artists and audiences alike. Under the guidance of Producing Artistic Director James Morgan since 1997, the York has focused on new musicals in its Mainstage Series-most of them world, American, or New York premieres-by some of the field's most esteemed creators, and has also helped launch the careers of many talented new writers. Over 35 cast recordings from York Theatre Company productions are now available on CD, including its acclaimed revival of Closer Than Ever (2013 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Revival); commercial transfers of such York premieres as The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), Souvenir (Tony Award Nomination for actress Judy Kaye), and Jolson & Company, and revivals of Pacific Overtures and Sweeney Todd (four Tony Nominations including Best Revival) have all showcased the importance of the York and its programs. Recent hits have included Rothschild and Sons, Plaid Tidings and Cagney, currently playing to sold-out houses at the Westside Theatre starring Robert Creighton as James Cagney and the original York Cast.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

