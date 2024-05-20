Video: Brody Grant Explains How THE OUTSIDERS Cast Makes Him Better Every Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Among the Tony nominees for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical are performers who have spent decades creating some of musical theatre's most iconic characters. Completely new to the scene however is Brody Grant, who has created an iconic character of his own this season in The Outsiders.

"This is really the first show I've gotten to do that I stay on that stage! I just don't leave! And I go on 15 minutes before the show starts- I'm writing, journaling, writing poetry, reflecting on my day as Ponyboy...," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "That is a gift, because I get to have a special connection with this New York audience, which I have dreamed of performing for for a long time."

Watch as Brody chats more about how he is inspired by his fellow nominees, why his cast means so much to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.