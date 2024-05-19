Video: Rachel McAdams on MARY JANE- It's Not Brain Surgery, But It's Important

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rachel McAdams made her Broadway debut this seaosn in a deeply personal play by Amy Herzog, Mary Jane, presented by Manhattan Theatre Club. The performance earned the Oscar-nominated actress a new accolade- a Tony nomination.

"I connected to this story and to this woman, first and foremost," she explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Talking to Anne [Kauffman] and Amy [Herzog] and realizing right off the bat what extraordinary women they are and how powerful their work is and how supportive they are [was incredible]. To now be on the other side and have people receive the work so positively and to embrace it so fully... I'm just blown over by people's willingness to come to the theatre and put their heart into it.

Watch as Rachel chats more about the creative team, why this piece means so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.