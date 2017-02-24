President Barack Obama and Daughter Malia Visit THE PRICE on Broadway

President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia were in the audience for The Price on Broadway tonight at Roundabout Theatre Company.

BroadwayWorld has confirmed the pair went backstage and met with the cast, thanked the crew and took pictures with everyone.

During Obama's presidency, he and his family often attended Broadway shows, including, of course, HAMILTON, as well as A RAISIN IN THE SUN, JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE, MEMPHIS, KINKY BOOTS, THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL, MOTOWN THE MUSICAL and more.

We are so honored to have had President @BarackObama in our theater this evening for #ThePriceBway! ??: @brugli pic.twitter.com/62jNnC0FMX - Roundabout Theatre (@RTC_NYC) February 25, 2017

Former President Obama, daughter Malia leave theater after watching "The Price" on Broadway https://t.co/tzKPwwakn3 pic.twitter.com/rhZOVzLpKn - NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) February 25, 2017

Arthur Miller's The Price is currently in previews for an official opening on Thursday, March 16, 2017. This is a limited engagement through May 7, 2017 on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Arthur Miller's The Price stars Tony Shalhoub, Mark Ruffalo, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito, directed by Steppenwolf Theatre Company co-founder, Terry Kinney.

When the Great Depression cost his family their fortune, Victor Franz (Ruffalo) gave up his dream of an education to support his father. Three decades later, Victor has returned to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents' estate. His wife (Hecht), his estranged brother (Shalhoub), and the wily furniture dealer (DeVito) hired to appraise their possessions all arrive with their own agendas, forcing Victor to confront a question, long-stifled, about the value of his sacrifice. One of the most personal plays by the consummate voice of the American everyman, Arthur Miller's The Price is a riveting story about the struggle to make peace with the past and create hope for the future.

