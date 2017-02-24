PIPPIN's Patina Miller and Husband Expecting First Child

Feb. 24, 2017  

BroadwayWorld is happy to report that Broadway vet Patina Miller and her husband, David Mars, are expecting their first child. The stage star took to Instagram today to share the happy news!

Miller won the 2013 Tony Award for her role as the Leading Player in PIPPIN. She also starred in the West End and on Broadway as Deloris Van Cartier in SISTER ACT.

More recently, the actress played Commander Paylor in THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY films and appears as Daisy Grant in CBS's MADAM SECRETARY.

Check out Miller's cute Instagram post below!

And then there were three...?????? We are over the moon ???#babyontheway

A post shared by patinamiller (@patinamiller) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:53pm PST


