BWW TV: Go Inside the Blue, Purple, Yellow, Red Opening Night of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Ambassador Theatre Group's Broadway revival of the New York City Center production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George just re-opened the historic Hudson Theatre (139-141 West 44th Street) last night, for a 10-week engagement. Directed by Sarna Lapine, performances will play through Sunday, April 23rd.

Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Annaleigh Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

BroadwayWorld was on hand to speak with Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford and the rest of the company right after the curtain went down. Go inside the big night below!

