BWW Morning Brief February 17th, 2017 - COME FROM AWAY, CRAZY FOR YOU and More!

by BWW News Desk - February 16, 2017

After announcing on Twitter last night that she had a big announcement to share on the TODAY show, the WAITRESS composer/lyricist has announced that she is coming out from the wings onto the stage of the hit Broadway show.. (more...)

2) Darren Criss to Play Serial Murderer in Ryan Murphy's VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

by TV News Desk - February 16, 2017

Darren Criss and Edgar Ramirez and Darren Criss (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH) are set to lead the cast of Ryan Murphy's VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY.. (more...)

3) Timothy Ware to Star as Lola in KINKY BOOTS National Tour

by BWW News Desk - February 16, 2017

The Kinky Boots national tour welcomes Broadway alum Timothy Ware to the road as he takes over the iconic role of Lola. No stranger to Lola's famous thigh-high red boots, Ware was the Lola Standby on Broadway where he performed the role 186 times. He's previously been seen across the country in the national tours of Mamma Mia! and Jesus Christ Superstar. Ware joins the tour cast in Spokane, WA, on Tuesday February 28, 2017.. (more...)

4) Matthew Hydzik, Aaron C. Finley & More Join Cast of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Ridgefield Playhouse

by BWW News Desk - February 16, 2017

The Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Connecticut, will present JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on Saturday, March 25 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm. Produced by ACT of Connecticut, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is directed by Daniel C. Levine (Artistic Director of The Ridgefield Playhouse Broadway & Cabaret Series) and music directed by Bryan Perri (Broadway's WICKED), with casting by Craig Burns, CSA (Telsey + Company).. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- The new BAT OUT OF HELL musical starts tonight in Manchester!

- NYC Gay Men's Chorus celebrates Jerry Mitchell at their HARMONY Gala this evening.

- THE IMBIBLE opens tonight at New World Stages, while NIGHT OF THE IGUANA, starring James Earl Jones, launches at A.R.T. ...

- And COME FROM AWAY begins on Broadway this Saturday, and Off-Broadway's ON THE EXHALE & MCP's star-studded CRAZY FOR YOU bow on Sunday!

BWW Exclusive: Check out close-ups from our press day with MISS SAIGON!

MISS SAIGON's Eva Noblezada. Photo by Jennifer Broski.

#FridayFunday: Watch another deleted scene from Disney's MOANA, in which the title character could have had six older brothers!

What we're geeking out over: The next season of AMERICAN HORROR STORY, set to take on the 2016 Election!

What we're watching: Highlights from the THE KING AND I national tour!

Social Butterfly: The rumors were blissfully true!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Hal Holbrook, who turns 92 today!

Hal Holbrook rose to fame with his Tony-winning solo show MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! He most recently starred on Broadway in AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER, and before that in DOES A TIGER WEAR A NECKTIE?, THE APPLE TREE, MAN OF LA MANCHA, THE GLASS MENAGERIE, TARTUFFE, INCIDENT AT VICHY, AFTER THE FALL and more. Among his on-screen credits are ALL THE PRESIDENTS MEN, the TV series and the film LINCOLN, the Disney animated feature HERCULES, and his Oscar-worthy turn in Sean Penn's INTO THE WILD in 2007. He has also appeared as a guest on SONS OF ANARCHY, THE WEST WING, THE SOPRANOS, ER and more.

Hal Holbrook. Photo by Walter McBride.

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

