Photo Flash: First Look at Marin Ireland in ON THE EXHALE at Roundabout

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world-premiere production of On the Exhale by Martín Zimmerman (Netflix's Narcos), directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Roundabout's Violet). This is the second play in Roundabout Underground's newly expanded two-play season, following Kingdom Come by Jenny Rachel Weinerlast fall. Celebrated Tony Award nominee and Obie Award-winning actress Marin Ireland (reasons to be pretty) stars in this solo play - scroll down for a first look at her in action!

On the Exhale is currently in previews and opens officially on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 2, 2017.

When a senseless act of violence changes her life forever, a liberal college professor (Ireland) finds herself inexplicably drawn to the very weapon used to perpetrate the crime-and to the irresistible feeling of power that comes from holding life and death in her hands. Peering down the barrel of a uniquely American crisis, she begins to suspect that when it comes to gun violence, we're all part of the problem.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

