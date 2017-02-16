Matthew Hydzik, Aaron C. Finley & More Join Cast of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Ridgefield Playhouse

The Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Connecticut, will present JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on Saturday, March 25 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm. Produced by ACT of Connecticut, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is directed by Daniel C. Levine (Artistic Director of The Ridgefield Playhouse Broadway & Cabaret Series) and music directed by Bryan Perri (Broadway's WICKED), with casting by Craig Burns, CSA (Telsey + Company).

"The Ridgefield Playhouse is a gem of a theater and a true staple of our community," Levine says, "and I am beyond excited to bring JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to our audience."

This special event will star: Matthew Hydzik (Jesus Christ), Aaron C. Finley (Judas Iscariot), Shayna Steele (Mary Magdalene), Eddie Cooper (Caiphas), Sean MacLaughlin (Pontius Pilate), Daniel C. Levine (King Herod), Christopher Zelno (Annas), J. Daughtry (Simon Zealotes), Mark Evans (Peter), and Adam Halpin (The Priest); and will feature Alexa Green, Adrianna Hicks, Jesse JP Johnson, Gareth Keegan, Caitlin Kinnunen, Justin Senense, Neil Starkenberg, Brett Stoelker, Pearl Sun, and Katie Tomlinson, with The Ridgefield Chorale.

A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for over 40 years, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a timeless musical set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, in Ridgefield, Connecticut. The box office is at 203-438-5795; ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Related Articles