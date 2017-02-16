Ryan Murphy Reveals Next Season of AMERICAN HORROR STORY Will Take on 2016 Election

Ryan Murphy stopped by last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE on Bravo and revealed to host Andy Cohen that the next installment of AMERICAN HORROR STORY will focus on the 2016 presidential election.

"I don't have a title, but the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through," Murphy shared. "So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people." When asked if the show will feature an actor portraying Donald Trump, Murphy teased, "maybe." As BWW previously reported, "AHS" alum Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will return for the new season which is scheduled to begin filming this June. FX recently renewed "AHS" through Season 9.

Watch last night's appearance below:

Screenwriter, director and producer Ryan Murphy is best known for creating/co-creating/producing a number of television series including Popular (1999-2001), Nip/Tuck (2003-10), Glee (2009-15), American Horror Story (2011-present), The New Normal (2012-13), Scream Queens (2015-present), American Crime Story (2016-present), and the upcoming Feud (premiering 2017).

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

