Timothy Ware to Star as Lola in KINKY BOOTS National Tour

The Kinky Boots national tour welcomes Broadway alum Timothy Ware to the road as he takes over the iconic role of Lola. No stranger to Lola's famous thigh-high red boots, Ware was the Lola Standby on Broadway where he performed the role 186 times. He's previously been seen across the country in the national tours of Mamma Mia! and Jesus Christ Superstar. Ware joins the tour cast in Spokane, WA, on Tuesday February 28, 2017.

Also featured in the national tour is Curt Hansen (Wicked, Next to Normal) as shoe factory owner Charlie Price. Ware and Hansen are joined by Rose Hemingway (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Lauren, Aaron Walpole (Les Miserables, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Don, Katerina Papacostas (First Date) as Nicola and Jim J. Bullock (Hairspray, "Too Close for Comfort") as George.

Rounding out the ensemble are Meryn Beckett, Joseph Anthony Byrd, Justin Colombo, Tami Dahbura, Tony d'Alelio, Alfred DalPino, John J. Dempsey, Madge Dietrich, Alex Dreschke, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Gavin Gregory, Landon Maas, Sebastian Maynard-Palmer, Ciarán McCarthy, Julia McLellan, Jacob Morrell, Mary Mossberg, Christian Mullins, Erica Peck, Xavier Reyes, Andy Richardson, Casi Riegle, Tom Souhrada, Dan Tracy, Robert Zelaya and Sam Zeller.

Kinky Boots is the smash-hit musical that brings together four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Book) and Grammy Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper (Tony Award-winner for Best Score for Kinky Boots).

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fourth year, a North American First National Tour that launched in September 2014, a London production that opened in September 2015 (where it won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Musical) and an Australian production that opened in October 2016. Previous productions include an extended run in Toronto, two Korean productions and a Japanese language production. A German production is slated to open December 2017. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Bootsis available on Sony Masterworks Broadway. Kinky Boots took home six 2013 Tony Awards, the most of any show in the season, including Best Musical, Best Score (Cyndi Lauper), Best Choreography (Jerry Mitchell), Best Orchestrations (Stephen Oremus) and Best Sound Design (John Shivers). The show also received the Drama League, Outer Critics Circle andBroadway.com Awards for Best Musical and the GrammyAward for Best Musical Album, along with many other accolades.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen's shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father's expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory's future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

The creative team for Kinky Boots includes Tony Award nominee David Rockwell(Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner John Shivers(Sound Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Randy Houston Mercer (Make-up Design), Telsey + Company, Justin Huff, CSA (Casting), DB Bonds (Associate Director) and Rusty Mowery (Associate Choreographer). Kinky Boots features Musical Direction by Roberto Sinha, and Musical Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus.

Kinky Boots is produced on Broadway and on tour by Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Terry Allen Kramer, Independent Presenters Network, CJ E&M, Jayne Baron Sherman, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams, Yasuhiro Kawana, Jane Bergere, Allan S. Gordon & Adam S. Gordon, Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Lucy and Phil Suarez, Bryan Bantry, Ron Fierstein and Dorsey Regal, Jim Kierstead/Gregory Rae, BB Group/Christina Papagjika, Michael DeSantis/Patrick Baugh, Brian Smith/Tom and Connie Walsh, Warren Trepp and Jujamcyn Theaters.

Related Articles