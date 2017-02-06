Susan Stroman, Kevin Stites, Beowulf Boritt Headline MCP's CRAZY FOR YOU Creative Team

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced the creative team for the 25th Anniversary concert performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You, on February 19, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center.

Five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, original choreographer, returns to now direct and choreograph the 25th Anniversary concert performance of Crazy for You alongside Broadway veteran Kevin Stites, who serves as Music Director and Conductor.

Also on the creative team are: Beowulf Boritt, Set Designer; Jason Lyons, Lighting Designer; Peter Hylenski, Sound Designer; Chris Pantuso, Props Coordinator; Sarah Cubbage, Costume Coordinator; Rolt Smith, Production Stage Manager; Shannon Hammons, Associate Stage Manager; Jeff Whiting, Associate Director; Angelique Ilo, Associate Choreographer; Stacey Todd Holt, Assistant Choreographer; Greg Jarrett, Associate Music Director; Justin Stasiw, Associate Sound Designer; Simon Matthews, Production Sound Engineer; Paul Huntley, Associate Costume Coordinator; Tara Rubin Casting, Casting; and Jeff Wild, Production Manager.

In addition to Stroman's choreography from the original production, this performance features a stunning Broadway and television cast, creative team, a chorus of 240 singers from across the United States and the enlarged forces of the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

The full cast includes: Rachel Bloom (Irene Roth), Rachel Dratch (Patricia Fodor), Harry Groener (Bela Zangler), Mark Linn-Baker (Everett Baker), Jack McBrayer (Eugene Fodor), Jerry O'Connell (Lank Hawkins), Nancy Opel (Lottie Child), Laura Osnes (Polly Baker), Tony Yazbeck (Bobby Child), Michael Biren (Billy), Jim Borstelmann (Custus), Christine Cornish Smith (Louise), Jeremy Davis (Sam), Jerry Gallagher (Moose), Anne Horak (Patsy), Rashaan James II (Junior), Naomi Kakuk (Vera), Amanda Kloots (Vera), Chris LeBeau (Jimmy), Alicia Lundgren (Mitzi), Brittany Marcin Maschmeyer (Elaine), Kaylee Olson (Sheila), Eric Santagata (Mingo), Angie Schworer (Tess), Victor Wisehart (Wyatt).

With music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, and book by Ken Ludwig, Crazy for You is based on the Gershwin brothers' 1930 musical Girl Crazy, incorporating songs from several other productions as well. The story follows Bobby Child (Yazbeck), a banker who dreams of dancing for Zangler's (Groener) Follies, the most popular show in New York City. After a failed audition, his mother sends him to Deadrock, Nevada to foreclose on a rundown theater. There he meets Polly Baker (Osnes), who, unbeknownst to him, is the daughter of the theater's owner. Bobby falls in love with her instantly and hatches a plan to save the theater.

Following the success of The Secret Garden in 2016, Crazy for You marks the fifth installment of Manhattan Concert Productions' critically acclaimed Broadway Series that has also included Parade, Titanic, and Ragtime.

Tickets, starting at $75, are currently on sale and may be purchased by visiting www.mcp.us; www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721-6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) is an esteemed production company in its 18th season. MCP has provided opportunity to thousands of musicians in choirs, bands, and orchestras that have performed at famous venues throughout the United States and many countries abroad. Additionally, MCP regularly features the work of professional singers, actors, instrumentalists, conductors and composers. The guest musicians of the Crazy for You chorus will spend five days in New York City rehearsing and performing side-by-side with the professional principal cast and crew as part of Manhattan Concert Productions' continuing mission of student and professional collaboration. Visit www.mcp.us to learn more.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

