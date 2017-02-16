Photo Flash: World Premiere of Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL Rocks the Stage in Manchester

Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL begins performances at Manchester Opera House tomorrow, Friday 17 February, running to 8 April, with a world premiere at the London Coliseum from 5 June to 22 July. BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL stars Andrew Polec as Strat and Christina Bennington as Raven, with Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast rocking out onstage below!

BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love, set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland. Strat, the forever young leader of The Lost, has fallen for Raven, daughter of Falco, the tyrannical, ruler of Obsidian.

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from his Bat Out Of Hell albums, including You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Bat Out Of Hell, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL has book by Jim Steinman, with early writing by Stuart Beattie, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib and choreography by Emma Portner. It is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl, Randy Lennox and Tony Smith.