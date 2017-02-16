VIDEO: Watch Another Deleted Scene from Disney's MOANA!
Today Yahoo Movies has posted an exclusive deleted scene of Disney's Animated blockbuster MOANA that shows how the title character was originally planned to have 6 older brothers! Check it out below!
Directors Ron Clements and John Musker set up the clip by revealing the original concept of Moana's background before it was evolved into what we know from the theatrical release. Moana will be released in Digital HD on Tuesday, February 21st while the Blu-ray/DVD hits shelves on March 7.
During her journey, Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) meets the once-mighty demi-god Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson), and together, they traverse the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous fiery creatures and impossible odds. Directed by the renowned filmmaking team of Ron Clements and John Musker ("The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin," "The Princess & the Frog"), and produced by Osnat Shurer ("Lifted," "One Man Band"), "Moana" sails into U.S. theaters on Nov. 23, 2016.