Darren Criss to Play Serial Murderer in Ryan Murphy's VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

Variety reports that Darren Criss (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH) and Edgar Ramirez are set to lead the cast of Ryan Murphy's VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY. The third installment of the FX anthology series will center on the murder of famed designer Gianni Versace, who was killed on the steps of his Miami Beach home by serial murderer Andrew Cunanan. Ramirez will take on the role of Versace, while Criss will play Cunanan, who eventually killed himself on a house boat eight days after murdering Versace.

The project will mark the reunion of Criss and Murphy who have worked together on both the hit FOX musical dramedy GLEE and Murphy's "American Horror Story." No additional casting has been announced, however Murphy revealed to Variety that despite reports to the contrary, Lady Gaga will not portray Donatella Versace. He explained, "When you're going to do a show like Versace, it's a five-month commitment, it's a very big show, we're shooting it all over the world. So I just don't think with her schedule, I knew that it would never had worked. But I would love to work with her on something in the future."

The Versace installment of the series will be based on Vanity Fair writer Maureen Orth's book "Vulgar Favors." Tom Rob Smith will pen various episodes and serve as executive producer with Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Brad Falchuk. Production on the project will get underway in March, but will not air until 2018. Murphy's second installment of AMERICAN CRIME STORY will center on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Last year, the debut installment, "People v OJ Simpson," was a ratings hit and received a host of awards.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles