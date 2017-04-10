BWW Morning Brief April 10th, 2017 - Nederlander Memorial and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - April 09, 2017

Here's a full list of Olivier Award nominees and winners - updating LIVE. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Watch The Live 2017 Olivier Awards Red Carpet Show

by Stage Tube - April 09, 2017

The Olivier Awards 2017 with Mastercard - the most prestigious event in the UK's theatrical calendar - takes place today, Sunday 9 April, at London's Royal Albert Hall.. (more...)

3) JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Headed Back to Broadway & West End for One Night Concerts?

by BWW News Desk - April 09, 2017

Andrew Lloyd Webber was backstage today at the Olivier Awards and talked about JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, and his hopes for what we'll next see of the show that's about to celebrate its 50th Anniversary.. (more...)

4) CURSED CHILD Wins Record-Breaking Nine Olivier Awards, GROUNDHOG DAY Best Musical

by BWW News Desk - April 09, 2017

The winners of the Olivier Awards 2017 with Mastercard, the most prestigious event in the UK theatrical calendar, were announced tonight (Sunday 9 April 2017) at London's Royal Albert Hall. The biggest awards yet, the ceremony was hosted by Jason Manford. The full list of winners is available below and online at OlivierAwards.com. (more...)

5) Mamie Parris to Perform National Anthem at Yankees Season Opener, Doreen Montalvo to Sing in Seventh-Inning

by BWW News Desk - April 09, 2017

The New York Yankees will play their first home game of the 2017 season on Monday, April 10, vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m. Mamie Parris - currently playing the role of "Grizabella" on the Broadway show Cats - will perform the national anthem. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- A memorial tribute celebration for James M. Nederlander is set for the Minskoff Theatre this afternoon.

- Nellie McKay revives A GIRL NAMED BILL at Le Poisson Rouge...

- WEST SIDE STORY gets a Latin jazz spin in a 60th anniversary concert tonight at Dizzy's!

BWW Exclusive: See what Lea Salonga had to say about her BLURRED LINES album and more on "Backstage with Richard Ridge"!

#MotivationalMonday: Let Cynthia Erivo inspire you with her emotional rendition of 'Imagine' to honor the victims of the Pulse shooting...

What we're geeking out over: The original singing voice of ANASTASIA Liz Callaway performing "Journey to the Past"!

What we're watching: The just-released music video for "Sonya Alone" from GREAT COMET!

Social Butterfly: Watch Christina Bianco take on HAMILTON as your favorite Broadway divas!

To take you into the weekend, here's a clip of #BroadwayDivaHamilton. (some ideas for @Lin_Manuel's next mix tape?) https://t.co/klwnasdCv0 - Christina Bianco (@XtinaBianco1) April 7, 2017

