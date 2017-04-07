VIDEO: Watch as Christina Bianco Makes Her Way Through HAMILTON as Your Favorite Broadway Divas!

Christina Bianco is back at it again with her hilarious impressions, and this time she's tackling HAMILTON.

During her April 3rd set at NYC's Birdland, Bianco covered the show's first number "Alexander Hamilton," as a multitude of Broadway divas, until finally singing a hilarious rendition of "The Schuyler Sisters" as Patti Lupone, Idina Menzel, and Kristin Chenoweth.

Bianco even tweeted about the rendition today, adding "some ideas for @ Lin_Manuel's next mix tape?" Lin, if you're reading this, shoot Bianco and email, please? I need a full version of her "Schuyler Sisters."

Watch the hilarious clip, below!

