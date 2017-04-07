VIDEO: Watch as Christina Bianco Makes Her Way Through HAMILTON as Your Favorite Broadway Divas!

Apr. 7, 2017  

Christina Bianco is back at it again with her hilarious impressions, and this time she's tackling HAMILTON.

During her April 3rd set at NYC's Birdland, Bianco covered the show's first number "Alexander Hamilton," as a multitude of Broadway divas, until finally singing a hilarious rendition of "The Schuyler Sisters" as Patti Lupone, Idina Menzel, and Kristin Chenoweth.

Bianco even tweeted about the rendition today, adding "some ideas for @Lin_Manuel's next mix tape?" Lin, if you're reading this, shoot Bianco and email, please? I need a full version of her "Schuyler Sisters."

Watch the hilarious clip, below!

VIDEO: Watch as Christina Bianco Makes Her Way Through HAMILTON as Your Favorite Broadway Divas!
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube

  • VIDEO: Watch as Christina Bianco Makes Her Way Through HAMILTON as Your Favorite Broadway Divas!
  • STAGE TUBE: Natalie Weiss Covers Jojo's 'I Am' With Loren Allred
  • VIDEO: Trailer for TANZ DER VAMPIRE im Ronacher
  • VIDEO: On This Day, April 7- ROCK OF AGES Hits Broadway with Its Best Shot
  • Twyla Tharp Featured in Royal Ballet's 2017/18 Season
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer of Nicola Yoon's EVERYTHING EVERYTHING, Set for Film Release 5/19

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com