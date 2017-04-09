VIDEO: Watch The Live 2017 Olivier Awards Red Carpet Show

The Olivier Awards 2017 with Mastercard - the most prestigious event in the UK's theatrical calendar - takes place today, Sunday 9 April, at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Jason Manford is the host of this year's star-studded ceremony, and presenters include David Baddiel, Alfie Boe, John Boyega, Michaela Coel, Leanne Cope, Julian Clary, Robert Fairchild, Ben Forster, Phoebe Fox, Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough, Matt Henry, Ruthie Henshall, Amanda Holden, Rufus Hound, Cush Jumbo, Nathan Lane, Rose Leslie, Maureen Lipman, Danny Mac, Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Mvula, Paul O'Grady, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Sophie Okonedo, Charlotte Ritchie, Mark Rylance and Russell Tovey.

The presenters join the previously announced line-up of incredible performers which will include Gary Barlow and Tim Firth with the company of The Girls, Amber Riley from Dreamgirls, Tim Minchin from his musical Groundhog Day and the companies of School Of Rock The Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar and Matthew Bourne's production of The Red Shoes. Six-time Tony Award-winner, Audra McDonald, performs exclusively as part of the In Memoriam section.

This year's ceremony will be broadcast on ITV on Tuesday 11 April from 8pm to 10pm. It will broadcast worldwide at the same time, outside the UK, on Facebook. The awards ceremony will also stream to China for the first time ever via YouKu.

A new Red Carpet Live show debuts this year from 4:30pm to 6pm, hosted by Anita Rani, Jamie Lambert and Frank DiLella. Check back this afternoon to watch it live below

Related Articles