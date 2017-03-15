Nellie McKay to Revive Transgender Stage Show A GIRL NAMED BILL on Tour

Nellie McKay is reviving the acclaimed transgender stage show for a US tour. "A GIRL NAMED BILL - The Life and Times of Billy Tipton" will hit eight cities in April. Scroll down for dates!

This is the true story of Billy Tipton, a jazz musician who lived as a man from the time she was 19 until "he" died at age 74 and was discovered to be female.

Nellie McKay's A GIRL NAMED BILL - The Life and Times of Billy Tipton:

April 8 New Hope, PA The Rrazz Room

April 9 Philadelphia, PA The Rrazz Room at the Prince

April10 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge (2 shows)

April 13 Cambridge, MA Regattabar

April 15 Park City, UT Eccles Center

April 18 Portland, OR Alberta Rose Theatre

April 19 Los Angeles, CA Largo

April 20 Santa Cruz, CA Kuumbwa Jazz Center

McKay co-created and starred in the award-winning off-Broadway hit Old Hats and has written three acclaimed musical biographies - I Want to Live!, the story of Barbara Graham, the third woman executed in the gas chamber at San Quentin, Silent Spring: It's Not Nice to Fool Mother Nature, an exploration of environmental pioneer Rachel Carson, and A GIRL NAMED BILL - The Life and Times of Billy Tipton, named one of the Best Concerts of 2014 by The New York Times.

A recipient of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Humanitarian Award in recognition of her dedication to animal rights, Nellie is an annoyingly vocal advocate for feminism, civil rights and other deeply felt progressive ideals. She is currently part of the campaign to get horse-drawn carriages off the streets of New York City.

Nellie has released six full-length albums, including Normal As Blueberry Pie: A Tribute to Doris Day ("among the killer overhauls of American standards" - The New York Times) and her latest, My Weekly Reader, music of the '60s produced by Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick ("[Nellie] manifests more historical grasp than any psych band yet to show its hand. - Robert Christgau).

She has won a Theatre World Award for her portrayal of Polly Peachum in the Broadway production of The Threepenny Opera and performed onscreen in the films PS I Love You and Downtown Express, as well as writing original music for the Rob Reiner film Rumor Has It and contributing to the Emmy-winning documentary, Gasland.

Nellie contributed the forward to the 20th anniversary edition of The Sexual Politics of Meat, by Carol J. Adams. Her writing has also appeared in The Onion, Interview and The New York Times Book Review.

