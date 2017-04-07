VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Sings Emotional Rendition of 'Imagine' to Honor Pulse Victims at 2017 GLAAD Awards

Tony Award-winning Cynthia Erivo performed a stirring tribute to the 49 innocent lives lost in the Orlando Pulse nightclub attack, as well as the eight transgender women who have been murdered in hate crimes in the US this year, putting 2017 on track to be the deadliest on record, at the 2017 GLAAD Awards. Watch her emotional rendition of "Imagine" below!

Actor Jussie Smollett introduced her performance, as well as a table featuring survivors from Orlando who GLAAD brought to the Awards. Instead of a moment of silence, he called for a moment of noise to stand up against hate violence.

He said: "Orlando was not just a tragedy, it was a wake-up call. We are not safe. We are not accepted. Our lives are in danger. We must end the hate that is spreading, from the senseless killings in Orlando, to the bathroom bill in Texas, to the streets of New Orleans and other cities where eight trans women have been murdered so far this year." And went on to thank GLAAD: "It was GLAAD who traveled to Orlando with gun violence victims from around the nation - from Aurora, Virginia Tech, San Bernardino, Columbine, Sandy Hook - to meet with the media, tell their stories, and convince the City of Orlando to guarantee that every single dime of the money raised into the One Orlando fund would go to the victims and families of the Pulse shooting."

The tribute was part of GLAAD's "&" together movement, which focuses on all marginalized communities facing discrimination and injustice today. Cameron Esposito hosted the event, which also included a tribute to the lives lost in the Orlando Pulse nightclub attack by Jussie Smollett. Mary J. Blige, Paris Jackson, Josh Hutcherson, Tatiana Maslany, Victoria Justice, Carly Rae Jepsen, Trevante Rhodes, Justin Tranter, Trace Lysette, Cookie Johnson, and Stephanie Beatriz were among the special guests.

GLAAD, the world's LGBTQ advocacy organization, honored Patricia Arquette, Troye Sivan, and outstanding LGBTQ images in film and television at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The ceremony aired on Logo last night.

