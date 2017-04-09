Backstage with Richard Ridge: Leading Lady Lea Salonga Is Ready to Break Records and Blur Lines This Spring!

Regardless of how you know her, you probably love her for it. Since her broadway debut in 1991, Lea Salonga has been melting the hearts of audiences all over the world with her star turns in such shows as MISS SAIGON, LES MISERABLES, ALLEGIANCE, and even her voice work in Disney classics like MULAN and ALADDIN.

Now she's releasing a brand new live album, Blurred Lines (LML Music Label), which was recorded during her sold-out run at the famed Feinstein's / 54 Below last year. The six date showcase was received with overwhelming accolades from fans and critics alike. Salonga returns to Feinstein's / 54 Below next month for a record-setting 15-show encore performance. Blurred Lines will be officially released on May 5, 2017 and will be available for pre-sale beginning March 31st, 2017 on LeaSalonga.com.

Below, watch as Lea chats with Richard Ridge about the album and find out whose record she is excited to break at Feinstein's/54 Below!

