Mamie Parris to Perform National Anthem at Yankees Season Opener, Doreen Montalvo to Sing in Seventh-Inning

The New York Yankees will play their first home game of the 2017 season on Monday, April 10, vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m. All Yankee Stadium gates will open to Guests with valid tickets beginning at 11:00 a.m. with ceremonies slated to begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. with the introduction of both teams on the baselines.

As part of the festivities, Joe Torre, Tino Martinez and Willie Randolph will throw out the ceremonial first pitches in recognition of Team USA's championship run in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Current Yankees pitcher and member of the Team USA's victorious WBC squad, Tyler Clippard, is also scheduled to take part in the celebration.

In addition, Mamie Parris - currently playing the role of "Grizabella" on the Broadway show Cats - will perform the national anthem and a giant American flag will be unfurled by 75 West Point Cadets. The West Point Color Guard will present the colors.

During the seventh-inning stretch, Doreen Montalvo, who stars as "Gloria Fajardo" on the Broadway show On Your Feet, will perform "God Bless America."

All Guests in attendance will also receive a Yankees magnetic schedule courtesy of AT&T.

