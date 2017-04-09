CURSED CHILD Wins Record-Breaking Nine Olivier Awards, GROUNDHOG DAY Best Musical

The winners of the Olivier Awards 2017 with Mastercard, the most prestigious event in the UK theatrical calendar, were announced tonight (Sunday 9 April 2017) at London's Royal Albert Hall. The biggest awards yet, the ceremony was hosted by Jason Manford. The full list of winners is available below and online at OlivierAwards.com

This year's ceremony will be broadcast on ITV on Tuesday 11 April at 8:00pm. Viewers outside the UK will be able to stream the ceremony at the same time via Facebook and YouKu in China.

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child collected a record-breaking nine Olivier Awards, overtaking Matilda and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time as the most decorated production in the ceremony's history. Jamie Parker, who plays Harry Potter, was named Best Actor while Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle won Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Actor in a Supporting Role respectively. The play, which sees JK Rowling's wizarding world brought to life on stage, was named Virgin Atlantic Best New Play and also went on to win the White Light Award for Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, Best Costume Design, Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design and Best Director.

The Young Vic's acclaimed production of Yerma, which returns this summer, was named Best Revival, while Billie Piper won Best Actress, her first ever Olivier Award.

National Theatre of Scotland's production of Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour, which transfers to the West End in May was named Best New Comedy. The award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre went to Rotterdam.

Matthew Bourne, one of the industry's most celebrated choreographers, was named Best Theatre Choreographer with his production of The Red Shoes also winning Best Entertainment and Family.

In the musical categories, Groundhog Day, written by Tim Minchin and Danny Rubin, was named Mastercard Best New Musical. The production, which is currently in previews on Broadway, also received the award for Best Actor in a Musical for Andy Karl's portrayal of Phil Connors.

Amber Riley, who performed a show-stopping rendition of And I Am Telling You, was named Best Actress in a Musical, while her co-star Adam J Bernard won Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical. Rebecca Trehearn won Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical for Show Boat, which transferred to the West End from Sheffield Theatres.

Two shows composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber also received awards, with School Of Rock The Musical winning Outstanding Achievement in Music for the three children's bands who play instruments live every night at New London Theatre and Jesus Christ Superstar winning Magic Radio Best Musical Revival.

In the dance categories, Best New Dance Production went to Betroffenheit by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young. English National Ballet collected Outstanding Achievement in Dance for expanding the variety of their repertoire with Akram Khan's Giselle and She Said at Sadler's Wells.

English National Opera's production of Akhnaten at London Coliseum was named Best New Opera Production. Outstanding Achievement in Opera went to Mark Wigglesworth for his conducting of Don Giovanni and Lulu at the London Coliseum.

Kenneth Branagh was this year's recipient of the Special Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to British theatre. Presented by Mark Rylance, he was joined on stage by 60 of the actors who appeared in the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's Plays at The Garrick season.

Performers on the night included Gary Barlow & Tim Firth with the company of The Girls and the Women's Institute Choir, Amber Riley from Dreamgirls, Tim Minchin from his musical Groundhog Day and the companies of School Of Rock The Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar and Matthew Bourne's production of The Red Shoes. Six-time Tony Award-winner, Audra McDonald, performed exclusively as part of the In Memoriam section.

Presenters this year included David Baddiel, Alfie Boe, John Boyega, Michaela Coel, Leanne Cope, Julian Clary, Robert Fairchild, Ben Forster, Phoebe Fox, Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough, Matt Henry, Ruthie Henshall, Amanda Holden, Rufus Hound, Cush Jumbo, Nathan Lane, Rose Leslie, Maureen Lipman, Danny Mac, Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Mvula, Paul O'Grady, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Sophie Okonedo, Charlotte Ritchie, Mark Rylance and Russell Tovey.

OLIVIER AWARDS 2017 WITH MASTERCARD

Best Actress

Billie Piper for Yerma at Young Vic

Best New Comedy

Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour at National Theatre - Dorfman

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

Rotterdam at Trafalgar Studios 2

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best Sound Design

Gareth Fry for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best Costume Design

Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Christine Jones for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best New Opera Production

Akhnaten at London Coliseum

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Mark Wigglesworth for his conducting of Don Giovanni and Lulu at London Coliseum

Best Revival

Yerma at Young Vic

Best Actor

Jamie Parker for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Virgin Atlantic Best New Play

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best Director

John Tiffany for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best New Dance Production

Betroffenheit by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young at Sadler's Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

English National Ballet for expanding the variety of their repertoire with Akram Khan's Giselle and She Said at Sadler's Wells

Best Theatre Choreographer

Matthew Bourne for The Red Shoes at Sadler's Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Music

School Of Rock The Musical - Three children's bands who play instruments live every night at New London Theatre

Best Entertainment and Family

Matthew Bourne's production of The Red Shoes at Sadler's Wells

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Adam J Bernard for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat at New London Theatre

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Andy Karl for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Best Actress in a Musical

Amber Riley for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

Mastercard Best New Musical

Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Special Award Winner

Kenneth Branagh

Related Articles