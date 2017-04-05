Nederlander Organization to Salute James Nederlander Monday, 4/10

On Monday April 10, 2017, James L. Nederlander and the Nederlander Organization will host a memorial tribute celebration event for James M. Nederlander, the chairman of the Nederlander Organization, who passed away in July 2016 at the age of 94. The celebration will be held at the Minskoff Theatre beginning at 3:00pm at the Minskoff Theatre. Friends and a few special guests are scheduled to share their memories. This event is open to the general public.

James M. Nederlander built The Nederlander Organization, one of the largest private live entertainment companies in the world that now encompasses venue ownership and management, theatrical producing and concert presentation, merchandising, concessions and patron services.

Beloved by the industry, Jimmy was the recipient of many distinguished honors including the United Nations Foundation Champion Award (2012), The Broadway League's Schoenfeld Vision for Arts Education Award (2011), the New York Pop's Man of the Year (2008), the Tony Award® Special Tony Award for Life Time Achievement (2004), The Actors' Fund Medal of Honor (2002), United Jewish Appeal-New York Federations' Bernard B. Jacobs Excellence in the Theatre Award (1997), and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located outside the Pantages Theatre at 6233 Hollywood Blvd. In 2009, The National High School Musical Theater Award was established and named The Jimmy® to celebrate his career-long dedication to supporting young talent.

Jimmy received an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts at the Forty-third Commencement exercises at The University of Connecticut School of Medicine, School of Dental Medicine and Graduate School on Monday, May 12, 2014.

