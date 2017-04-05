BWW Exclusive Video: Stephanie J. Block Steals the Show with 'What Is It About Her?' from THE WILD PARTY at Miscast 2017

MCC Theater celebrated three decades as one of NYC's leading Off-Broadway theater companies at its annual Miscast gala on Monday, April 3, at Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC. BroadwayWorld is excited to share exclusive footage of Stephanie J. Block's performance of "What Is It About Her?" from THE WILD PARTY. Check it out below!

An annual highlight of the spring season, Miscast welcomed special guests-and friends of MCC-such as MCC board member and Emmy winner Julianna Margulies plus stars of stage and screen including Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges, Piper Perabo, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Justice Smith, Sebastian Arcelus, Michael Greif, Ana Villafane and many more.

The all-star lineup of performers included Tony winners Norbert Leo Butz, Jennifer Holliday and Kelli O'Hara; Tony nominees Stephanie J. Block, Carmen Cusack, Brian d'Arcy James and Brandon Victor Dixon; plus Dear Evan Hansen breakout Ben Platt, Come From Away's Jenn Colella, "Grease Live" star JorDan Fisher, and Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez.

This year's Miscast set list - featuring songs from roles in which the performers would never be cast - included such highlights as:

"Pure Imagination" from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory performed by Kelli O'Hara

"Waiting For Life" from Once Upon This Island performed by JorDan Fisher

"Waving Through A Window" from Dear Evan Hansen performed Mandy Gonzalez

"Everybody Says Don't" from Anyone Can Whistle performed by Jenn Colella

"Unusual Way" from Nine performed by Brian D'Arcy James

"What Is It About Her" from The Wild Party performed by Stephanie J. Block

"One Second and a Million Miles" from The Bridges of Madison County performed by Mandy Gonzalez performed by Brandon Victor Dixon & Mandy Gonzalez

"You'll Be Back" from Hamilton performed by Carmen Cusack

"The Man That Got Away" from A Star is Born performed by Ben Platt

"It's All Over/And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from Dreamgirls performed by Norbert Leo Butz with Stephanie J. Block, Jenn Colella, Brian d/Arcy James, Brandon Victor Dixon, JorDan Fisher & Kelli O'Hara

"I Am What I Am" from La Cage aux Folles performed by Jennifer Holliday

Miscast benefits MCC's year-round programming, its new play development, and its Youth Company, among other initiatives.

