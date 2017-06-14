Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions
BROADWAY SESSIONS Celebrates 9 Years with All Star Concert Tomorrow
BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida and Footloose) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano. This Thursday night, June 15th, Broadway Sessions celebrates it's 9th anniversary as well as host Ben Cameron's birthday. Broadway Sessions favorite will return to perform an "inappropriate" musical moment.
- Broadway Sessions favorites scheduled to perform include Joey Taranto (Spider Man, Rock of Ages, Kinky Boots), Michael Longoria (The View Upstairs, Jersey Boys), Christopher Gurr (Cats), Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland), Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray, Mac award winner), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), Daisy Hobbs (Aladdin), Tim Young (Next to Normal), Adinah Alexander (Kinky Boots, Wicked), Anne Brummel (Wicked), Hernando Umana (Kinky Boots), Zonya Love (Ave. Q), Ruby Lewis (Paramour), Nkrumah Gatling (Miss Saigon), Imari Hardon (Ave. Q), Daisy Eagan (Tony winner, The Secret Garden) and more.
- The evening will also feature performances by up and comer Carli Hardon and more
Broadway Sessions takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at www.bencameron.nyc Doors open at 10pm for pre show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. www.BroadwaySessions.net.