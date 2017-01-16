BREAKING DOWN THE RIFFS Returns with Natalie Weiss and Guest, Avery Wilson!

Dying for a new episode of BREAKING DOWN THE RIFFS? Well today is your luck day, because YouTube sensation and Broadway vet Natalie Weiss is back after a year-long hiatus! Below, watch as Natalie breaks down Fantasia with Avery Wilson!

BREAKING DOWN THE RIFFS features YouTube Sensation, Natalie Weiss, "breaking down" her favorite riffs for singers of all skill levels. From Beyoncé to Smokie Norful, Natalie fearlessly and systematically tackles complicated riffs with her quirky sense of humor and positive attitude, making even the most impossible sounding riffs approachable, fun, and easy to learn. The show's motto: With a little practice and determination, ANYONE CAN RIFF! #BDTR"

Natalie recently completed a 2 1/2 year run performing multiple ensemble roles on the Les Mis 25th anniversary tour. In 2010, she made her Broadway debut understudying the Menonettes in Everyday Rapture, starring Sherie Rene Scott. She also performed in the ensemble, and understudied Elphaba in the 2nd national tour of Wicked, was an American Idol season 4 semi-finalist, and has performed the National Anthem at both, Cowboys Stadium, and Shea Stadium, and released a self-titled debut CD in early 2011. She's also been performing sold out solo concerts, and master classes, across the country.

