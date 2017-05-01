BANDSTAND, CATS, HOLIDAY INN, SWEET CHARITY Among 2017 Chita Rivera Award Nominees

Nominations for the 2017 Chita Rivera Awards were announced today. In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered shows and films that opened during the 2016-2017 season. Scroll down for the full list!

It was also announced today that theater and dance legend Tommy Tune will be presented with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at the September 11 ceremony.

The Chita Rivera Awards nominees reception will take place on May 30, 2017 at The Lambs Club. Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth and Michael Riedel will be on hand to celebrate with the nominees.

The 2017 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on September 11, 2017, directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner and produced by American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (ADM21) and its Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Nikki Feirt Atkins.

2017 Chita Rivera AWARD NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show:

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Josh Bergasse, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Warren Carlyle, Hello Dolly!

Peter Darling & Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day

Kelly Devine, Come from Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn

Sergio Trujillo, A Bronx Tale

Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show:

A Bronx Tale

Bandstand

Cats

Come from Away

Hello Dolly!

Holiday Inn

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show:

Corbin Bleu, Holiday Inn

John Bolton, Anastasia

Max Clayton, Bandstand

Tyler Hanes, Cats

Ryan Kasprzak, Bandstand

Ricky Ubeda, Cats

Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show:

Andrea Dotto, Bandstand

Lora Lee Gayer, Holiday Inn

Eloise Kropp, Cats

Georgina Pazcoguin, Cats

Emma Pfaeffle, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Megan Sikora, Holiday Inn

Christine Cornish Smith, Cats

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN AN OFF-BROADWAY SHOW:

Joshua Bergasse, Sweet Charity

David Dorfman, Indecent

Merete Muenter, The Golden Bride

David Neumann, The Total Bent

Misha Shields, Baghdaddy

OUTSTANDING FEMALE DANCER IN AN OFF BROADWAY SHOW:

Yesenia Ayala, Sweet Charity

Asmeret Ghebremichael, Sweet Charity

Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Sweet Charity

Emily Padgett, Sweet Charity

Lyrica Woodruff, Finian's Rainbow

OUTSTANDING MALE DANCER IN AN OFF BROADWAY SHOW:

Ato Blankson-Wood, The Total Bent

Brandon Espinoza, Baghdaddy

Curtis Wiley, The Total Bent

Cody Williams, Sweet Charity

Blake Zolfo, Kid Victory

*** Nominations in the film category will be announced at the May 30th Nominees Reception

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence and the awards seek to continue that vision by not only celebrating the superb achievement of each nominee but by recognizing the immeasurable talents and passion of every theatrical choreographer and dancer.

Nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as, outstanding choreography in film, that opened in the 2016-2017 season. Nominations for the productions under consideration this season were determined by the designated Nominating Committees. There are separate Nominating Committees for Broadway, Off Broadway and Film. There is an Awarding Committee for Broadway, which determines the final nominations that are received from the Broadway Nominations Committee.

The 2017 Awarding Committee includes:

Ted Chapin

Sylviane Gold

Anna Kisselgoff

Robert La Fosse

Donna McKechnie

Wendy Perron

Lee Roy Reams

Broadway Nominating Committee included:

Chair: Wendy Federman

Nikki Atkins

Ted Chapin

Pat Collins

Don Correia

Sandy Duncan

Jonathan C. Herzog

Anna Kisselgoff

Donna McKechnie

Michael Milton

Mary Beth O'Connor

Laura Penn

Wendy Perron

Lee Roy Reams

Andy Sandberg

Off Broadway Nominating Committee included:

Jonathan Herzog

Robert La Fosse

Michael Milton

Andy Sandberg

Randi Zuckerberg

Film Committee includes:

Co-Chairmen: Rex Reed and Jonathan Herzog

Wilhelmina Frankfurt

Joanna Ney

Mary Beth O'Connor

Andy Sandberg

ADM21, founded in2012, is dedicated to creating a living and vibrant archive of classic and current notable musical theater choreography. ADM21 is continuing the legacy of the late Lee Theodore, who established The American Dance Machine in 1976. Theodore created a "Living Archive" of musical theater dance to address her belief that "many great choreographic works are lost with the musical they once embellished." Of concern was that the artistry of each dance would vanish with the artists who created them. That was the impetus that drove The American Dance Machine from its pilot program in 1976 to its final days following the death of Lee Theodore in the late 1980's.

For more information, visit www.ADM21.org.

Logo photo of Chita Rivera by Andrew Eccles

Related Articles