Alice Ripley and More Featured on BUBBLE BOY Original Cast Recording; Preview 'Bring Back My Boy'!

Ghostlight Records has announced the release of the Original Cast Recording of Bubble Boy, the new musical based on the 2001 cult classic film of the same name, in both digital and physical formats on Friday, July 28.

The show is created by Cinco Paul (music, lyrics and book) and Ken Daurio (book), writers of the international hit animated films The Secret Life of Pets, Horton Hears a Who!, The Lorax, and Despicable Me 1, 2 & 3. Bubble Boy is the second major project for Daurio and Paul this summer, with their new film Despicable Me 3 debuting in cinemas nationwide today, June 30.

Starting today, customers that pre-order the album via Apple Music will immediately receive the single "Bring Back My Boy."

Check out a special music video of "Bring Back My Boy" featuring Alice Ripley below!

The album features a 32-page full color booklet with a synopsis and liner notes from Cinco Paul, as well as a note from Stephen Schwartz - composer and lyricist of Pippin, Wicked, and Godspell - who calls it "one of the cleverest, funniest, and most endearing musicals I've seen in a long time." The recording is produced by Cinco Paul, Kurt Deutsch and Justin Goldner. For more information about Bubble Boy, visit sh-k-boom.com/bubble-boy.

The recording features Tony Award winner Alice Ripley, A.J. Holmes, Drama Desk Award winner Richard Kind, Caroline Bowman and Matt Doyle. The cast also includes Gerard Canonico, Kirsten Scott, Martin Sola, Nehal Joshi, Alex Chester and Anita Welch. Musical Director Matt Hinkley leads a seven member band. A special concert production of Bubble Boy was presented at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Bubble Boy - called "heartwarming fun for all ages" by BroadwayWorld.com - tells the story of Jimmy Livingston, a boy born without immunities who has spent his entire life confined inside a plastic bubble room. Enter Chloe, the girl next door, who becomes his friend and steals his heart. When she leaves town to get married, Jimmy travels cross-country in a homemade bubble suit in order to stop the wedding and finally tell her how he feels. Along the laugh-filled journey he deals with a crazy cult, a biker gang, a dead cow, and a controlling mother who will stop at nothing to get him back in the bubble. Whether you adored the film or are experiencing the story of Bubble Boy for the first time, this touching and hilarious coming-of-age story is sure to delight.

The original film, also written by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, starred a young Jake Gyllenhaal.

Bubble Boy was originally developed at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza's Scherr Forum and at the Disney ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop, a developmental workshop headed by Stephen Schwartz, created for the purpose of nurturing new American musicals. Performance rights for Bubble Boy are available through Dramatists Play Service. Learn more at www.Dramatists.com or www.BubbleBoytheMusical.com.

"BUBBLE BOY" TRACK LIST:

1. Bubble Boy

2. It Will Be Chloe

3. Say Clean

4. Falling for the Boy

5. Decontaminate Me

6. Prom Night

7. It Will Be Mark

8. Prom Night (Reprise)

9. Falling for the Boy (Reprise)

10. Please Stay

11. Out of Here

12. Bright and Shiny

13. Bring Back My Boy

14. Regret

15. Something Called Forever

16. Gotta Get That Boy

17. It's an Elk

18. There's a Bubble Around My Heart

19. I Stole a Bus

20. You Can See the Moon Today

21. One More Mile

22. I'd Rather Spend One Minute Holding You

23. Finale

Ghostlight Records has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 150 records in the last 17 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight has won three Grammy Awards (for The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical) and is a frequent nominee, most recently for the OBCR of the 2016 "Best Musical" Tony Award nominee Bright Star by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Other notable recent releases include the 2017 "Best Musical Revival" Tony Award nominee Falsettos, the 2016 "Best Musical Revival" Tony Award nominee She Loves Me, the 2015 "Best Musical" Tony Award nominee Something Rotten! andDisney's Newsies. The label has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Adam Pascal, Lea DeLaria, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Vereen, Christine Ebersole and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theatre composers with their extensive relationships with Michael John LaChiusa and Michael Friedman, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, Pasek & Paul, Joe Iconis, Ryan Scott Oliver, Shaina Taub, Dave Malloy, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk and Adam Gwon. The label recently created a new joint publishing venture with Razor & Tie to represent songwriters that fuse theatrical and pop music. Sh-K-Boom Entertainment is a producer of the acclaimed film version of The Last Five Years, written and directed by Richard LaGravenese and starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. Visit www.sh-k-boom.com for more information.

