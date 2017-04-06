Aaron C. Finley, Judy Kuhn and More to Celebrate Unsung Wordsmiths at 92Y

"Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," "The Nearness of You" and "As Time Goes By..." the songs are standards, but who wrote them? We celebrate the unsung wordsmiths behind some of the world's greatest songs - stellar artists like Leo Robin, Mack Gordon, Al Dubin and more - in the latest Rob Fisher (An American in Paris) and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof) collaboration for L&L.

The Broadway talents bringing their words to life: Aaron C. Finley (Kinky Boots) Judy Kuhn (Fun Home), Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town) and Sal Viviano (The Full Monty).

Says Rob Fisher: "Certain lyrics persist in our brains, and often we know exactly how the song became a part of us, as well as who wrote it. But there are songs that have endured where we know almost nothing about the writers who have managed to permanently plant those words in our heads and hearts. We'll explore the lives of those lesser-known creators, and celebrate their achievements through anecdotes and the personal insights of our host, Sheldon Harnick."

IF YOU GO:

92Y'S LYRICS & LYRICISTS Presents

SONGBOOK CLASSICS BY UNSUNG LYRICISTS

Rob Fisher: Artistic Director & Piano

Sheldon Harnick: Writer and Host

Scott Faris: Stage Director

John Bell: Associate Music Director

Vocals: Aaron C. Finley, Judy Kuhn, Elizabeth Stanley & Sal Viviano

Saturday, May 6 / 8 pm

Sunday, May 7 / 2 pm + 7 pm

Monday, May 8 / 2 pm + 7:30 pm

Tickets from $58 (35 & Under tickets, $25)

Since 1970, Lyrics & Lyricists, the pioneering American Songbook series, and one of 92Y's signature programs, has celebrated the work of songwriters like Jerome Kern, Cole Porter, Dorothy Fields, Betty Comden & Adolph Green, Sheldon Harnick, and David Zippel with champions and interpreters of the American Songbook including Kathleen Marshall, Rob Fisher, Billy Stritch, John Pizzarelli, Ted Sperling, Mark Lamos, and Ted Chapin. 92Y Lyrics & Lyricists receives support from Gilda and Henry Block; the Hite Foundation, Inc.; The Harold W. and Ida L. Goldstein Lecture Fund through the Estate of Sanford Goldstein; The Edythe Kenner Foundation; The Henry Nias Foundation, courtesy of Dr. Stanley Edelman; and the Wechsler Foundation.

92nd Street Y is a world-class, nonprofit cultural and community center that fosters the mental, physical and spiritual health of people throughout their lives, offering: wide-ranging conversations with the world's best minds; an outstanding range of programming in the performing, visual and literary arts; fitness and sports programs; and activities for children and families. 92Y is reimagining what it means to be a community center in the digital age with initiatives like the award-winning #GivingTuesday, launched by 92Y in 2012 and now recognized across the US and in a growing number of regions worldwide as a day to celebrate and promote giving. These kinds of initiatives are transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action both locally and around the world. More than 300,000 people visit 92Y annually; millions more participate in 92Y's digital and online initiatives. A proudly Jewish organization since its founding in 1874, 92Y embraces its heritage and welcomes people of all backgrounds and perspectives. For more information, visit www.92Y.org.

