ANASTASIA Announces New Block of Tickets on Sale Through January 7, 2018

Producers Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit) and Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening) today announce a new block of tickets through January 7, 2018 and digital lottery for all available performances.

The new block of tickets for Anastasia will go on sale exclusively for American Express® Card Members on Monday, March 27 at 10am EST. Tickets are for performances 10/3/17 - 1/7/18. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public through Friday, March 31 at 9:59am EST by visiting www.TelechargeOffers.com or calling 212.947.8844.

Beginning Friday, March 31, 2017 at 10am EST, Anastasia tickets will be available through Audience Rewards®(www.AudienceRewards.com), The Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the Arts™. Members of the program will be able to purchase tickets and earn Audience Rewards® Bonus ShowPoints through Tuesday, April 4 at 9:59am EST.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, April 4 at 10am EST, and will be available at www.AnastasiaBroadway.com or www.Telecharge.com (212.239.6200).

ANASTASIA will also have a limited quantity of $42 lottery tickets to each performance available for online entry atwww.AnastasiaBroadwayLottery.com. The lottery opens at midnight for the following day's performance. For matinee performances, the lottery closes at 9am, and purchases must be made by 11am. For evening performances, the lottery closes at 2pm, and purchases must be made by 4pm. Lottery winners will be notified via email immediately following the lottery. Purchase must be completed online by credit card only, with one entry per person (no age restrictions).

ANASTASIA began previews on March 23 and will open on Broadway on April 24 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor, and Mary Beth Peil.

The cast also includes Zach Adkins, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis,Janet Dickinson, Constantine Germanacos, Wes Hart, Ian Knauer, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Shina Ann Morris,James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Nicole Scimeca, Jennifer Smith, Johnny Stellard, Mckayla Twiggs and Allison Walsh.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, and a brand new, original score from Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), featuring several of the most beloved songs from the 1997 animated film. Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.

The creative team also includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design),Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe(Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision & Direction), Doug Besterman(Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA. The stage production was originally commissioned by Dmitry Bogachev. Eric Cornell (Rocky, Small Mouth Sounds) serves as Executive Producer.

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia comes to Broadway.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical RAGTIME, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

ANASTASIA is produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit) and Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening), 50 Church Street Productions, The Shubert Organization, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Carl Daikeler, Van Dean/Stephanie Rosenberg, Warner/Chappell Music, 42nd.Club/Phil Kenny, Judith Ann Abrams, Broadway Asia/Umeda Arts Theater, Harriet Newman Leve, Peter May, David Mirvish, Sandi Moran, Seoul Broadcasting System, Sara Beth Zivitz, Michael Stotts, LD Entertainment/Sally Cade Holmes, Carolyn and Marc Seriff/Bruno Wang, and Silva Theatrical Group/BlumeZell in association with Hartford Stage.

TICKETS:

Tickets range from $69 - $169. Premium tickets range from $199 - $352. For more information, visit www.anastasiabroadway.com or call 212-239-6200.

Group tickets for Anastasia are also now on sale. Groups should contact www.broadwayinbound.com or 866-302-0995.

