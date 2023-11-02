Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.



RELATED STORIES

1
Lauren Gunderson to be Honored at the 41st William Inge Theatre Festival Photo
Lauren Gunderson to be Honored at the 41st William Inge Theatre Festival

Playwright Lauren Gunderson will be honored with the Distinguished Achievement in the American Theatre Award at the 41st William Inge Theatre Festival. Join us from April 18-20, 2024, as we celebrate Gunderson's contributions to the American theater.

2
Review: ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at Crown Arts Collaborative Photo
Review: ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at Crown Arts Collaborative

What did our critic think of ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at Crown Arts Collaborative?

3
GYPSY Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in 2024 Photo
GYPSY Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in 2024

Gypsy comes to Music Theatre Wichita in 2024. Performances will run  May 22-26, 2024 at Century II Concert Hall.

4
Review: THE GOLDEN GIRLS : A PARODY at Roxys Downtown Photo
Review: THE GOLDEN GIRLS : A PARODY at Roxy's Downtown

What did our critic think of THE GOLDEN GIRLS : A PARODY at Roxy's Downtown?

From This Author - BWW Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Videos

The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album Video
Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
View all Videos

Wichita SHOWS
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Wichita Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (4/19-4/21)
Sense and Sensibility in Wichita Sense and Sensibility
Theatre Salina (4/05-4/21)
CLUE: The Musical in Wichita CLUE: The Musical
Theatre Salina (2/02-2/18)
THE PROM: The Musical in Wichita THE PROM: The Musical
Theatre Salina (6/07-6/23)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Wichita On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (3/15-3/17)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Wichita Annie (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (12/01-12/03)
The Odd Couple: Female Version in Wichita The Odd Couple: Female Version
Theatre Salina (1/05-1/21)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Wichita Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (1/26-1/28)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Wichita On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
McCain Auditorium (12/01-12/01)
Tiny Beautiful Things in Wichita Tiny Beautiful Things
Theatre Salina (11/09-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You