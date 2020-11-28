Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Music Theatre Wichita Presents a Holiday Special; Watch the Trailer!

KPTS public television will air the hour-long program four times.

Nov. 28, 2020  

Music Theatre Wichita has announced an upcoming Holiday Special, which will air on KPTS public television.

MTWichita is filming a holiday TV special this fall as a thank you to this community for continuing to support the arts, and as an inspirational and joyful gift during this particularly challenging time.

December 17 - 7pm *premiere*
December 21 - 9pm
December 24 - 7pm & 8pm

Watch the trailer below and learn more at https://www.visitwichita.com/event/music-theatre-wichita-holiday-special/32716/.

