VIDEO: Music Theatre Wichita Presents a Holiday Special; Watch the Trailer!

Music Theatre Wichita has announced an upcoming Holiday Special, which will air on KPTS public television.

MTWichita is filming a holiday TV special this fall as a thank you to this community for continuing to support the arts, and as an inspirational and joyful gift during this particularly challenging time.

KPTS public television will air the hour-long program four times:

December 17 - 7pm *premiere*

December 21 - 9pm

December 24 - 7pm & 8pm

Watch the trailer below and learn more at https://www.visitwichita.com/event/music-theatre-wichita-holiday-special/32716/.

