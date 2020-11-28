VIDEO: Music Theatre Wichita Presents a Holiday Special; Watch the Trailer!
KPTS public television will air the hour-long program four times.
Music Theatre Wichita has announced an upcoming Holiday Special, which will air on KPTS public television.
MTWichita is filming a holiday TV special this fall as a thank you to this community for continuing to support the arts, and as an inspirational and joyful gift during this particularly challenging time.
KPTS public television will air the hour-long program four times:
December 17 - 7pm *premiere*
December 21 - 9pm
December 24 - 7pm & 8pm
Watch the trailer below and learn more at https://www.visitwichita.com/event/music-theatre-wichita-holiday-special/32716/.
