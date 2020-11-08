Topeka Symphony Presents Beethoven Concert, BIRTHDAY CANDLES

The concert will take place on November 14, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Topeka Symphony will celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth with a special concert, called Birthday Candles.

Imagine candles burning brightly on a birthday cake at this concert as the Topeka Symphony celebrates the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth. The symphony will play an all-Beethoven concert with possibly the most famous piece in the entire orchestral repertoire, Beethoven's brilliant Fifth Symphony.

Plus, they will bring Sean Chen, the 2013 Crystal Winner of the Van Cliburn Competition, to perform the dramatic Piano Concerto No. 3 with them.

Programme:

Beethoven - Piano Concerto No. 3

With Sean Chen, Piano

Beethoven - Symphony No. 5

Learn more at http://topekasymphony.org/concerts-2020-2021-season/.

