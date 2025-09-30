Tickets on Sale This Week For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS and STOMP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to the spectacle-filled new musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS and the international percussion sensation STOMP will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. These engagements are part of the 25–26 BROADWAY IN WICHITA Series and will be held at the Century II Concert Hall.

Information about each touring production can be found below.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Jan. 12–14, 2026

Century II Concert Hall

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to life in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone’s production features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.

STOMP – Celebrating 30 Years

Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Century II Concert Hall

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows.

The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show.