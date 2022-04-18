 The Kinnor Philharmonic Will Perform a Concert at The J KC This June

The Kinnor Philharmonic will celebrate the musical achievements of some of Tiberius Klausner's musical pupils. As a teacher of the violin, Tibor instilled a love and passion for music-making, no matter the circumstance. Kinnor is excited to bring three soloists for this performance.

The concert will feature Jennifer Mitchell and Dani Hoisington in a duo performance of Bach's Double Violin Concerto. As a semi-finalist in the 2021 Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition, Emily Shehi's stirring performance will amaze and inspire. Ms. Shehi will perform the violin concerto of Jean Sibelius. Join us for an afternoon that celebrates the musical influence of a teacher to his students.

Kinnor Philharmonic is led by talented and charismatic Music Director and Co-Founder Christopher Kelts, who is also the Director of Orchestral Studies and Assistant Professor of Music at Missouri State University. He also serves as the Music Conductor for the Kansas City Civic Orchestra.

The performance is set for June 12. Learn more at https://www.thejkc.org/2021-22-season/kinnor-philharmonic-concert/.